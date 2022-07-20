Pantanal: After the marriage fails, Juma exchanges Jove for Zé Lucas and starts living with a peon: “I like you…”

The situation will be tense between Juma and Jove if the remake follows the original version of the novel.

In wetlandthe marriage of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will not last long. If remake true to the original version, the jaguar woman will be furious with the city boy’s ‘betrayal’ with the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). The savage, who has already expressed her displeasure after the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) photograph the mystical being, he will complain again about what happened and the coexistence between the two will become unsustainable.

According to information from the OFuxico website, the heir to Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will give up on her beloved. “He deceived me and the old man. I don’t want him anymore“, will say the pantaneira, if everything happens like in 1990. Juma, then, will live with Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the tapera.

The herdsman will approach his sister-in-law and even get a statement. “I’m liking you here“, the protagonist will confess. The ex-truck driver will still help crush with the daily chores of the house and, shortly after, will give the pawn many smiles.

One day, Mariana’s grandson (Selma Egrei) will hear Trindade (Gabriel Sater) say that José Lucas is in the tapera. Zé Leôncio will arrive at the place first, in order to try to avoid a tragedy. However, the brothers will have an argument and go for aggression.