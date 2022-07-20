‘Pantanal’: Cramullhão will reveal that Tenório killed a man in his childhood; see images from this Tuesday’s chapter | come around

The past of Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be one of the highlights of this Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal. In the viola circle, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will start a fashion in which he will narrate the story of a man who killed a “cat” – slang for the person who transported the cold boats. At the same time, the farmer’s son, Roberto (Cauê Campos), will be investigating old news about the death of the same person. His father is the main suspect in the crime.
Soon after, Tenório will burst into tears when he recognizes that it is the story of his life. Want to know more? Come and see:
Trindade/Cramulhão (Gabriel Sater) will pull the viola fashion over Tenório (Murilo Benício)
Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be uncomfortable right away
Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will exchange glances with Tenório (Murilo Benício) while singing
Roberto (Cauê Campos) will be watching reports about the death of a "cat", according to the song by Trindade
Another news discovered by Roberto (Cauê Campos)
Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be desolate
Mariana (Selma Egrei) will not like to hear the tragedy
Tenório (Murilo Benício) will get out of the wheel and will despair when he arrives in the car
Roberto (Cauê Campos) will talk about death with his mother
