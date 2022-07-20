Pantanal: Érica has sex with Zé Lucas, gives a blow and a pawn gets bad: “As if it were…”

In previous chapters of wetlandErica (Marcela Fetter) arrived at the biome and stayed at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. The journalist approached Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and left the pawn enchanted, but everything indicates that the young woman’s intentions are not so pure.

According to information released by the DCI, the blonde will have sex with the former truck driver. “Kiss me, José Lucas… Kiss me as if it were the last kiss you were going to give me“, she will ask. However, the tourist will break the cowboy’s heart the next day, after informing that she will leave the region.

Later, the feminist will return to the place to give the ‘belly blow’. Accompanied by Ibraim (Dan Stulbach), her father, Erica will say she is pregnant with José Lucas. The deputy will then order the two to marry. O Jove’s brother (Jesuíta Barbosa) will accept the condition and move to São Paulo.

However, Irandhir’s character will have another heartbreak and discover that the photographer is not expecting a child and that it was all a set-up, as the girl would have been interested only in the Leôncio inheritance. Thus, Érica and Zé Lucas will not be together at the end of the soap operaif the remake is faithful to the first version.