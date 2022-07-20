‘Pantanal’: Irma inherits powers from the cramullion and has a premonition about Zé Lucas

Camila Morgado is Irma in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Sister (Camila Morgado) will inherit the powers of the cramullion of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) and will have a premonition involving Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). It all starts when she becomes pregnant with the guitar player and he decides to leave the farma after an episode in which his guitar played by itself. Trindade will claim that it was the son who played the instrument from inside the mother’s belly.

Some time later, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will hire a gunman to kill José Leôncio and his children, after the family takes in Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The killer will end up hitting Zé Lucas, who will disappear and leave everyone desperate. They will be at the farm talking when Irma will interrupt saying coldly and with her hand on her belly that everything is fine with Zé Lucas:

– Something tells me he is – she will continue.

READ MORE:

Discover the area where the soap opera is recorded in Rio

Old man from Rio goes to José Leôncio’s farm

Maria Bruaca will shoot Tenório

Actors of the first version of the soap opera give their opinion on the remake

José Leôncio will continue to say that they will continue the search at dawn, and Irma will interrupt him:

– No need… He’s in a safe place.

– What?! But… What are you saying? – will question Mariana (Selma Egrei)

– I… I don’t know… But that’s what I feel! – she will continue, causing estrangement in everyone around.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the highlights of the week: