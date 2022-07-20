Paolla Oliveira defends the use of electronic voting machines: ‘Brazil cannot become a joke’ | celebrities



Published 07/19/2022

Rio – Paolla Oliveira published a series of tweets this Tuesday (19) in defense of the use of electronic voting machines in elections. The actress commented on the importance of this system and criticized politicians elected through the polls and who, even so, make claims about the safety of the equipment.

“The electronic voting machine has been our instrument for collecting votes since 1996, 26 years ago. There is a generation that was born after that and already votes using this effective, efficient and proven safe method. family in the public sphere, being elected through the electronic ballot box, suddenly invent a thousand stories to justify their own incompetence? It’s strange and shameful”, he wrote.

Paolla Oliveira also showed concern about the country’s image. “Brazil cannot become a bad joke to the world, this is no joke. Something very dangerous is happening to our democracy!”