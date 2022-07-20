‘Part of your life was taken’

A 91-year-old man named Jim Scott was heartbroken when Flossie, a 3-year-old border terrier, disappeared last year while strolling along a beach in Blyth, Northumberland, England.

Flossie at home before disappearing. (Photo: Triangle News)

The puppy has been missing since September 2021, and after 10 months the owner saw no alternative but to offer a reward. Scott’s call to locate her was supported by influential people like Countdown’s Rachel Riley, Brenda Blethyn, and crime writer Ann Cleeves.

A post shared by the trio has already accumulated more than 1 million views.

The old man holding a sign. (Photo: Triangle News)

“The loss of Flossie broke my dad’s heart and he’s always asking if she’s back yet. He used to give her treats and is absolutely devastated that he doesn’t know where she went. My dad has always had dogs and he feels that part of his life was taken away when Flossie disappeared,” said Gill Keeley, the elder’s daughter.

Flossie disappeared into the bushes while the owner and his wife walked their pet. Since the disappearance, the family has returned to the site for night vigils, used drones and distributed many flyers and posters.

The sleeping dog. (Photo: Triangle News)

Despite all efforts, the dog still hasn’t been found. Flossie was the greatest companion of the old man who misses him more every day. We hope that she can rejoin the family and that the old man can rest after a long time.

Also see this video:

8 JEALOUS dogs that have been talked about on the internet