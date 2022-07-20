Passenger presence may have contributed to plane crash on farm, report finds | Tocantins

The presence of a passenger and possible human error are among the causes indicated for the accident with an agricultural aircraft that killed two pilots on a farm located 70 km from Lagoa da Confusão. The report by the Aeronautical Accident Prevention Investigation Center (Cenipa), which investigated the causes of the accident, was completed on July 8.

According to Cenipa’s final report, the agricultural operation aircraft, model EMB-201, had authorization to operate, with an Airworthiness Certificate (CA). Pilot Matheus Dias had a valid license to fly an agricultural plane and Mauro had a single-engine license. The weather was also in favorable condition. However, the aircraft, according to the report, was authorized to carry a crew member, but there was also a passenger.

“It is possible that the presence of a passenger on board, in an aircraft certified for only one person, has generated a limitation or blocking of flight controls, leading to a possible loss of control”, explained an excerpt from the report.

Despite this possible cause, it was not possible to assess whether the aircraft was operating within the weight limits, as the structure was totally destroyed.

The analyzes also indicated that the aircraft was functioning properly and no indications of mechanical failures that could have contributed to the loss of control were found.

In the conclusion, Cenipa also highlighted that attitude, flight plan, pilot judgment and supervision were also factors that contributed to the accident.

According to public servant Bruno Soares, friend of Matheus Dias’ family, the impact with the ground caused the destruction of the plane. Mauro’s brother even tried to help the victims, but he couldn’t.

The deaths had an impact on the city and the population sympathized with the families. Mauro and Matheus were proud of their profession and always posted moments of their flights on social media.

The aircraft, manufactured in 1977, is of the Ipanema 201 A model and prefixed with PT-GRQ.