Patient from Franca, SP, accuses dermatologist of medical error in surgery to remove excess skin from the eyelids | Ribeirao Preto and France

A 49-year-old eyebrows designer accuses a dermatologist from Franca (SP) of medical error during a blepharoplasty procedure, which is surgery to remove excess skin from the eyelids.

According to the patient, one of her eyes fell out of the eyeball after the surgery. The woman lost part of her vision.

A police report was registered as a serious bodily injury and, according to the São Paulo Public Security Department (SSP-SP), is being investigated by the Franca Judiciary Police Center (CPJ).

In early July, the patient also reported the case to the São Paulo State Regional Medicine Council (Cremesp). Her defense filed a request for the initiation of an ethical-professional process.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Department (SSP-SP), the Council informed that the complaint has been filed and the investigations are proceeding under secrecy determined by law.

According to Márcio de Freitas Cunha, the victim’s lawyer, preoperative tests were not requested and the woman had serious complications during and after the procedure.

This Monday (18), g1 had access to the complaint made to Cremesp by the eyebrows designer’s defense.

Dissatisfied with the appearance of her eyes, in February this year, the woman chose to have the procedure done with doctor Ricardo Bovo Junqueira because she trusted him, since she was his patient and he was her client. The amount charged for blepharoplasty was R$ 2,500.

The woman shows an exchange of conversations by messaging app before the surgery, when the dermatologist says that the value dispensed with anesthesia and operating room costs.

“Includes surgery, dressings at the clinic and a postoperative laser. Better than doing it in a hospital because you don’t have to pay for anesthesia or operating room,” reads the message.

The patient says that she even mentioned the surgery with other specialists, but decided to do it with Junqueira out of friendship.

Surgery was scheduled for the morning of February 10th. Before that, the patient says that she had no guidance regarding preoperative exams.

The first eye to undergo the procedure was the right, with the use of local anesthesia. When the doctor went to operate on the left eye, however, also with the same type of anesthetic, the pain began.

The patient says that the pain was “out of the ordinary” and that she noticed an internal noise that sounded like the “burst of a truck tire”, in addition to a very strong pressure that started in the ear and went to the head.

According to the designer, she warned the doctor about what she was feeling, but received a booster of anesthesia inside her ear, which would have intensified the pain.

The surgery, which would take approximately an hour and a half, took almost two hours longer than expected. She would initially be released around 12:30 pm, but was not able to go home until around 2 pm.

At home, the eyebrow designer reports that she continued to feel pain and that she had bleeding. Her 29-year-old daughter even contacted the doctor’s secretary, but was told the reaction was normal.

Shortly after, the daughter noticed her mother’s left eye falling out.

“My daughter noticed that my eye dropped down. She said that I started screaming, that I was in pain and couldn’t see. My eye went down to my cheek.”

Distraught, the daughter called her 68-year-old grandmother to take care of the designer, while insisting on contacting the office to find out what to do with her mother.

The family returned to the clinic around 5 pm, but the dermatologist only saw the designer around 8 pm, because, according to the secretary, the patient schedule was full.

“[A secretária] he said that the office was full of patients for him to see and he sent the assistants with me in the room to make compresses and he went to see the patients until 7:30 pm. The last patient finished, at 7:40 pm he put me in another room and started to touch me again, a second surgery”.

Also according to the patient, around 9 pm, the doctor warned the family that a plastic surgeon and an ophthalmologist would arrive to help him.

One of the doctors, according to the patient, even told Junqueira that there was nothing more that could be done in the office. Only after that, the dermatologist would have warned the family that she would be transferred to a hospital.

Correction surgery in the hospital

Taken to Hospital São Joaquim, the woman underwent surgical correction of a cleft eyelid. For the procedure, she received general anesthesia. According to the medical record, she suffered a post-blepharoplasty hematoma.

After the corrective surgery, in contact with the dermatologist, the patient’s daughter received the information that the mother had not been operated on, but had undergone tests.

The doctor who started to accompany the patient detected lesions in the left eye and partial loss of vision.

Examination reports made by ophthalmologists until the end of the first semester attest to sequelae due to the initial procedure, such as ischemic optic neuropathy, which is an optic nerve damage caused by the interruption of blood flow.

With impaired vision, the patient cannot see details, does not have the same peripheral sense, became insecure, psychologically shaken and had her self-esteem even more impaired because of the deformities caused to her eyes.

Attempted negotiation

Still in recovery, the patient claims that she tried a friendly repair with the doctor for the damage caused, but Junqueira would not have shown interest.

By denying the agreement, Junqueira claimed that the problem was caused by a vitamin K deficiency in the patient’s body and advised her to seek a hematologist.

There was no professional error

Defense attorney for Roberto Bovo Junqueira, Marlo Russo told g1 that the client has not yet been contacted by either Cremesp or the Civil Police, but he denied that there was a medical error during the procedure.

“There was no professional error on his part. What happened, in this case, was a post-surgical complication for reasons that should be investigated. It wasn’t a surgical accident, there was no professional error, but in the post-surgical period she had some complications,” he said.

