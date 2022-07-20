Patient of arrested doctor records video in hospital and appeals for transfer: ‘I can’t take this suffering anymore’ | Rio de Janeiro

Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti , 36, said he wants to leave Santa Branca Hospital, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada. Hospitalized after complications caused by cosmetic surgery, she made a video appeal claiming that her skin had necrotic and that the doctor who attended her ended her plans. The images were shown on the program “Encontro”.

“When he did my breast, I was super happy, that I saved money to make my dream come true. Unfortunately, he necrotized everything. I’m very sad here, I’ve cried. I can’t bear to cry anymore”, said Diana.

the surgeon Bolivar Guerrero Silva is arrested since Monday (18) and is being investigated for keeping her in private prison.

The patient said that the 2-year-old son needs the mother’s presence. She has not seen the child since June, when she was admitted.

“I ask for a lot of help from you, to help me get out of here, that’s what I need to be transferred, get out of here. Because I have a 2 year old son who needs me. I can’t take this suffering anymore”, said the patient.

According to the investigation of the case, sent to the Justice, there are clear signs that Diana may have a generalized infection and in a serious situation. Police also believe the victim was being held in the hospital to hide criminal activity from the doctor.

“I miss my family. I just want to get away from this place, I just want to have my normal life out there. This doctor ended my dream”, asked Diana.

In testimony to the Civil Police, the doctor denied that the patient was kept in prison. He said that it was the woman who did not want to be transferred and stated that he gave her all the assistance.

Bolívar claims that there was no medical error and that she was not held in private prison. That she had a date and access to her cell phone.

The temporary arrest of Bolívar was maintained by the Justice on Tuesday (19).

A friend of Diana’s stated in a statement that the doctor was blackmailing the patient to make the transfer difficult.

The witness told investigators from the Specialized Police Station for Women’s Assistance (Deam) that she was being kept isolated because of the surgeon, who said he would not use the machine to drain the secretion expelled from the victim’s body.

Officials also gave testimonies. One professional was even asked if Diana was being kept in the health unit of her own free will. She said that no patient is required to remain in the hospital. The woman said that, even when there is no medical discharge, the patient can leave the unit by signing a discharge document in absentia.

The patient’s family obtained two injunctions in court, which have not yet been complied with. The first, in the civil sphere, of the July 14thwhich determined that Hospital Santa Branca and the doctor would transfer the patient, under penalty of a fine of R$ 2 thousand in case of non-compliance.

On Monday (18), Justice granted another injunction, this time in the criminal sphere. But, even so, Diana couldn’t get out of Santa Branca.