Patrícia Poeta vents to Globo’s management and says she is pressured | Lo Bianco

Reproduction/Globe – 07.12.2022 Patricia Poet at ‘Meeting’

During a meeting held yesterday afternoon (18) the presenter Patrícia Poeta would have vented to the direction of the station about the pressure she is feeling with the new phase that has been crossing the front of the Meeting in place of Fátima Bernardes. The meeting was scheduled shortly after the show went viral, this time because a member of the audience was caught sleeping live during the show.

The first part of the meeting would have taken place with the entire production of the program, and also with Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. The entire team was asked to ensure that the program had more interaction with the audience, who watched the program live in the Meeting’s studio. On Tuesday morning (19), Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares appeared dancing in the middle of the audience, making it clear that they were doing their ‘homework’ guided by Globo’s general management.

The meeting did not stop there. In a second moment, sources of the column that participate in the executive flow of the broadcaster reported that the direction of Globo would have asked the direction of the program to demand from Patrícia a lighter and more natural posture in the next programs. It would have been glued to the presenter that she would be very different from the way she behaved on occasions when she was a substitute for Fátima Bernardes, and that the impression she was passing on to the public was one of insecurity and nervousness. The direction would have explained that Patricia should behave in the same way when she was replacing Fátima, so that the audience would not give the impression of a forced and tense presentation. Patricia would have even been questioned about why she is so transparent that she is not comfortable.

Also according to these sources, Patricia would have made an outburst to the director for the first time. The presenter would have complained that she feels insecure and pressured with all the demands and monitoring that has been done by the broadcaster within this new challenge that she is going through. The journalist would have said that the pressure coming from different areas (from the public, the commercial sector, and the management of the house) would be leaving her ‘stuck’ and that all this has hampered the results she needs to deliver and give to the program.

Globo’s management would have listened carefully to the presenter’s outburst. According to these same sources, Patrícia Poeta was asked to calm down. The network would have explained that all this pressure could be understood as a great effort that happens between everyone involved in the transition that takes place in the morning grid, and that she should not feel so charged and pressured, just be the same presenter she was when she replaced Fatima Bernardes. Patrícia was also asked for patience, willpower and understanding to understand all the demands that have been made, both about the Meeting, as well as about Mais Você, explaining that the demand would be around the two programs.

The atmosphere behind the scenes of the morning schedule remains tense and several surveys are being commissioned by Globo to try to alleviate the damage that the Marinhos channel faces with the commercial sector, and also with the audience after the changes bet on the new programming schedule.