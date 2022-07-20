PE receives 1,538 cars in the largest vehicle transshipment operation in the history of the Port of Suape – FMOTORS

O Port of Suape, in Ipojuca, Metropolitan Region of Recifereceived 1,538 vehicles from the California Highway shipthis being the largest vehicle transshipment operation in the berth’s history. The previous record was 690 vehicles in this type of operation.





The Panamanian-flagged ship continued its journey to the Port of Veracruz, Mexico and later docks in Cartagena, Colombia. In total, 2,080 vehicles were inside the Ship.





At K-Line and Nexus companieswhich since November last year have implemented a new vehicle hub in the Port of Suape, have been arriving in port of Suape hundreds of passenger cars and SUVs to then go on to other international destinations.











Among the models that landed at the Port of Suape, the Volkswagen Taos is among the cars that arrived in the state. In the photo you can still see the Ford Ranger who also landed at the wharf.











Numbers

The movement of vehicles in Suape was one of the highlights in 2021. According to data compiled by the National Agency for Waterway Transport (Antaq), the number of imported and exported cars was 20% higher than in the previous year. This percentage totals 47,841 units in 2021 against 39,922 in 2020. In 2022 (until June), there are 26,542 cars against 24,111 the previous year, a growth of 10%.





Suape is the gateway for vehicles from Stellantis (formerly FCA), produced both at the Jeep plant in Goiana and at the group’s plant in Betim (MG), with destinations such as Argentina and Mexico. The wharf also imports vehicles from major brands, such as Toyota.

