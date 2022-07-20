Pediatric unit of Hospital São Lucas, in BH, will close activities

Hospital São Lucas, in Belo Horizonte, will end its pediatric care in the coming weeks. The information was confirmed to THE TIME by the director of the Physicians Union of Minas Gerais (Sinmed-MG), Artur Mendes. The absence of services occurs in the midst of the crisis in the care of children in the capital and health in general . In a note, Grupo Santa Casa, responsible for the Hospital, said that the closure will take place within 90 days.

The medical unit is located in the Santa Efigênia neighborhood, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte, and serves both patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) and those from the private network. There are several types of care offered on site, ranging from emergency care to highly complex surgeries in different specialties.

“In fact, information has reached us that the pediatric ward will be closed. The information given to us is that the hospital is experiencing a financial deficit and, as a result, there is a restructuring of the wards and care processes within the hospital to try to remedy the situation”, explains Mendes, who also states that the closure is not related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the director of Sinmed-MG, the union is seeking an agenda with the unit’s doctors to try to find alternatives and think about how the situation of these professionals and the care for children will be.

“We are at a time when these professionals and child care points are lacking, especially in the public network. This lack occurs precisely at a time when there is high demand in recent months, even due to the advance of respiratory diseases”, he says.

As Mendes points out, in the face of this whole scenario, this is a situation that generates apprehension for everyone.

+ Physicians Union warns about the situation of the health network in BH: ‘It will get worse’

positioning

In a note, Grupo Santa Casa stated that Hospital São Lucas “is undergoing a process of internal restructuring, with the aim of restoring its economic and financial balance”. The closing decision, says the content, was taken by the current management to ensure the hospital’s sustainability.

“With regard to assistance directly, users will be informed of a closing schedule that is being aligned with the contracting Health Plan operators, so that there will be no lack of assistance”, he informed.

Grupo Santa Casa still regretted the closure of the pediatric service, but stressed that “the decision proved necessary to strive for responsible management and the continuity of excellence in care that, for 100 years, has been a hallmark of Hospital São Lucas”.

Crisis

According THE TIME showed, last Friday (15), the UPA Leste, in Belo Horizonte, had pediatric care suspended for lack of doctors.

The problem was confirmed by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) and is yet another episode of serious crisis faced to recompose the teams in the city’s Unified Health Service (SUS). In the last two months, at least 20 professionals would have left their posts due to poor working conditions and lack of salary appreciation.