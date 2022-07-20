Petrobras (PETR4) seeks investors in the Gaslub Pole; B3 (B3SA3) and Americanas (AMER3) have significant shareholding changes and more

This Wednesday’s corporate news (20) highlights the operational preview of mining company Vale (VALE3) for the second quarter of 2022.

WEG (WEGE3) approved the payment of interim dividends in the total amount of R$553.6 million, corresponding to R$0.131948000 per share, as announced the day before. The company released results this morning.

While Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$ 33 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 22.9% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Petrobras (PETR4), in turn, is looking for investors for land in the GasLub Hub.

Yesterday, Petrobras made available a consultation to the market to assess the interest of companies in the purchase of land in the Gaslub Pole, in Itaboraí (RJ).

The oil company informed, in a statement, that it has 2.1 square kilometers available for potential negotiation, which, in its view, could enable investments that are directed to the region by other agents, with the development of new economic activities.

Petrobras said that, based on the information provided by interested parties during the consultation, it will evaluate the models with the greatest potential for the offer of available land.

Among the projects planned by Petrobras for the GasLub Hub is the Itaboraí Natural Gas Treatment Unit (UTG Itaboraí), which is part of the Integrated Route 3 Project scope. This project, which involves a gas pipeline and processing infrastructure, will have the capacity to process 21 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the pre-salt complex of the Santos Basin.

The mining company Vale (VALE3) reported this Tuesday (19) that it ended the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a production of iron ore fines of 74.1 million metric tons, which represents a decrease of 1, 2% year-on-year, but an increase of 17% compared to Q1 2022.

Sales volume of iron ore fines and pellets totaled 64.3 million tons in the second quarter of this year, 22.9% higher than in the second quarter of 2021, but 2.3% lower than in the first quarter of 2022 .

Romi Industry (ROMI3)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 52.502 million (-21%) compared to 2Q21, with a margin of 14.1%, versus 18.9%.

WEG (WEGE3) recorded net income of R$ 912.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 19.5% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

The Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim dividends in the total amount of BRL 553.6 million, corresponding to BRL 0.131948000 per share, to the holders of shares on July 22, 2022, “ad referendum” of the General Meeting General.

From July 25, 2022 onwards, the shares will trade “ex-dividends”. The payment of the interim dividend, as well as the JCP declared in March and June 2022, will take place on August 17, 2022.

BB Gestão de Recursos reduced its stake in Irani ([ativo=[RANI3]) to 4.89% of the company’s common shares, no longer qualifying as the holder of a relevant shareholding in the capital stock.

The American manager T. Rowe Price Associates increased its stake in the company. The company now holds 5.02% of B3’s capital, equivalent to 306.4 million shares of the company’s common stock. The purpose of the increase in the stake is strictly for investment purposes and does not seek to change the investee’s control or management structure, T. Rowe Price said.

American (AMER3)

Shareholder Capital International Investors increased the company’s share capital. The participation of the American manager, which was 4.57%, became 5.42% of the total common shares of Americanas. The percentage is equivalent to 49.15 million shares.

Azevedo & Travassos (AZEV4)

The Company signed, through its subsidiary Heftos, a contractual amendment with Trident Energy, to continue with off-shore services.

Directional (DIRR3)

SPX Investimentos increased its shareholding in Direcional (DIRR3) to 5.08%.

