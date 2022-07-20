Petrobras reduces gasoline price by R$ 0.20 per liter at refineries

Petrobras announced today (19) a reduction of R$ 0.20 in the average price of gasoline sold to fuel distributors. The readjustment is valid from tomorrow (20), causing the liter supplied by the state-owned refineries to fall from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86. There was no change in the price of diesel, whose liter has remained at R$5.61 since June 18.

The reduction in the price of gasoline is the first since December 15 of last year. That day, Petrobras reduced the price by R$0.10, from R$3.19 to R$3.09. Since then, all adjustments have increased the price of fuel.

According to a statement released by the company, “this reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practices.”

The state-owned company claims that it seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

With the readjustment announced today, Petrobras says that the share of its price in the amount paid by the consumer will fall, on average, from R$ 2.96 to R$ 2.81, for each liter sold at the pump.