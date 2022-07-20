Petrol from Petrobras becomes cheaper in refineries from this Wednesday | Economy

The price of Petrobras gasoline sold to refineries is cheaper as of this Wednesday (20). The average value of a liter goes from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86, in the first reduction of the year. Prices charged for other fuels have not changed .

Petrobras announces reduction of gasoline in refineries

The drop represents a reduction of R$ 0.20 per liter, or -4.93%. As a result, the amount charged to refineries is back to the same as in May this year. In the last adjustment, announced by Petrobras in June, the average sale price of gasoline had risen from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter (up 5.18%).

At the pumps, the price was already falling

At the pumps, however, the average price of gasoline has been falling for three consecutive weeks, according to the latest balance sheet from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In the latest survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$6.49 to R$6.07 and was the lowest since the week ended September 11 last year (R$6,059).

This reduction already observed in gas stations is the result of the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states, after the project that limits the ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport.

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

New drop is not automatic

The prices of fuel sales to refineries by Petrobras are one of the factors in the composition of the final price of fuels, together with taxes and the share of distributors and resellers.

Petrobras says that, considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$ 2.96, on average, to R$ 2.81 for each liter sold at the pump.

The transfer of this drop to the final consumer, however, is not automatic, since gas stations are free to set the prices charged at the pumps.