Petrol from Petrobras becomes cheaper in refineries from today

The sale price of Petrobras gasoline to distributors will be cheaper as of today. According to a statement released yesterday by the state-owned company, the reduction will be R$ 0.20 per liter (from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86).

Petrobras says that its share of the consumer price will rise from R$2.96, on average, to R$2.81 for each liter sold at the pump, but distributors and service stations are free to set prices and the reduction is not necessarily necessary. reach the pumps or in the same advertised proportion.

“This reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, explained the state-owned company in a note.

First price drop since December

This was the first time that Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline since December last year, when the drop was 3%, and it is the first readjustment under the management of Caio Paes de Andrade, who assumed the presidency of the state-owned company at the end of the year. last month.

After the Petrobras statement, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took to social media to comment on the reduction and again said that Brazil will have the “cheapest gasoline in the world”. He made the same statement earlier this month during a motorcycle ride in Salvador, Bahia.

– Petrobras reduces the price of gasoline: – Starting tomorrow, July 20, the average price of gasoline for distributors will go from R$4.06 to R$3.86 per liter. – The reduction is 5.18%. Soon Brazil will have one of the cheapest “gasoline” in the world. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 19, 2022

Gasoline has the lowest value since September, says ANP

According to the ANP (National Petroleum Association), fuel prices have been falling in recent weeks, and according to the agency’s latest survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$6.49 to R$6, 07, down 6.5%, the lowest since September 11, 2021.

The reduction in the value of diesel, however, was smaller, according to the agency. The average price of a liter of fuel fell from R$7.52 to R$7.48, a 0.5% decline. Ethanol, in turn, went from R$4.52 to R$4.41, which means a reduction of 2.4%.

Since the beginning of this month, states have been reducing the ICMS rate (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) on fuels after passing the law that limits the percentage of tax on these products and services, which are now considered essential.

The move was an attempt by the government to stop the rise in prices in Brazil, especially fuel. Earlier this month, members of Centrão came to assess that Bolsonaro could lose the elections if the government fails to lower fuel prices and began to press for some measure to be taken.