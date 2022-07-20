PF arrests gang that shipped bags of cocaine by plane to Europe | National Journal

THE Federal police arrested this Tuesday (19) 15 members of a gang that shipped suitcases with cocaine to the Europe. In some cases, the criminals passed the load through the fence at São Paulo International Airport.

In the images of the passenger terminal of the largest airport in the country, two men enter carrying six suitcases. The cameras don’t show it, but minutes later, they deliver the bags to three other guys. Another camera records the moment when the bags pass through the conveyor belt inside the restricted area of ​​Cumbica. They are removed, placed on a tractor and taken to another terminal. An employee mixes bags with many others that have just been checked in by passengers on a flight to Portugal.

What appears to be a routine operation is, in fact, the final stage of a drug trafficking scheme, investigated by the Federal Police in São Paulo.. Portuguese authorities seized the six suitcases as soon as they arrived in Lisbon. Inside them, 208 kg of cocaine.

This Tuesday (19), the Federal Police launched an operation to arrest the members of this gang. The investigators had a court order to fulfill 23 preventive arrest warrants and 24 search warrants in apprehension.. The main target was the owner of a mansion in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Police believe it was where the gang hid drug and drug money. The owner of the house is on the run.

Carlos Alberto Bonelli, 52, would be living in Portugal. In order not to arouse suspicion, he presented himself as a financial market entrepreneur. His name is already on the wanted list of Interpol, the international police.

1 of 1 Carlos Alberto Bonelli is on the Interpol list — Photo: Reproduction Carlos Alberto Bonelli is on the Interpol list — Photo: Reproduction

The investigations began in 2020. Since then, the Federal Police and police in other countries have seized almost 900 kg of cocaine in nine operations.. Three at Guarulhos Airport; two in Lisbon; three in Amsterdam; and one in Frankfurt, Germany.

Yet, 15 people were arrested. Thirteen were employees of outsourced companies that handle the transportation of luggage at Guarulhos Airport. They were seduced by traffickers and took advantage of their access and knowledge to circumvent airport security.

“Sometimes they entered through the check-in, sometimes they entered through the restricted area, through fences that were cut, through tractors that were passed in places that they should not normally pass through, the entire restricted area of ​​the airport”, says Fabrizio Galli, head of the airport. Police Department for Repression of Narcotics.

The Justice also determined the kidnapping of the assets, properties and vehicles of the investigated, in addition to the money deposited in bank accounts and financial investments. in total, BRL 53 million were blocked. What most caught the attention of the Federal Police in this whole scheme is the change in the traffickers’ strategy to send large amounts of cocaine to Europe.

“The traffic that we call little ants still exists, in which the mules are co-opted and embark with small amounts of drugs. But, concomitantly with this, drug trafficking has realized a new vein and makes this type of co-option so that the drug is also shipped via planes. So, in the past, transport was done through ports, in large quantities, it migrated a little to this airport issue”, says delegate Fabrizio Galli.