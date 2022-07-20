PF carries out operation aimed at corruption in state-owned Codevasf – 07/20/2022 – Poder

On Wednesday morning (20) the Federal Police fulfilled a total of 16 search warrants and one arrest warrant in an investigation that targets fraud in bids and embezzlement of federal funds at state-owned Codevasf. The action is carried out in different cities of Maranhão.

Powered by billions of reais in parliamentary amendments, Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba) is a federal state-owned company handed over by Bolsonaro to control the center in exchange for political support.

One of the targets of the operation is the company Construservice. THE Sheet showed in May that the company is the deputy leader in bids at Codevasf and used oranges to participate in public tenders under President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Since 2019, the government has earmarked at least BRL 140 million for it, having disbursed BRL 10 million of that so far.

as showed the Sheet, Codevasf was boosted in the Bolsonaro government by billions of reais in parliamentary amendments and changed its historic vocation of promoting irrigation projects in the semi-arid region to transform itself into a state-owned delivery of paving works and machines even in metropolitan regions.

From 2018 to 2021, the amount committed (reserved in the budget for payments) by the state-owned company increased from R$ 1.3 billion to R$ 3.4 billion, in the wake of parliamentary amendments, which jumped from R$ 302 million to R$ 2. .1 billion in the same period.

The prisoner in this Wednesday’s PF operation is Eduardo José Barros Costa. as showed the Sheethe is a hidden partner at Construservice and also known as Eduardo Imperador or Eduardo DP.

All the contractor’s contracts with the federal government were signed after 2019, that is, during the Bolsonaro government. The company also only received federal funds in the current administration, according to data from the Transparency Portal.

The two people officially registered as owners of the company are the same who, in 2015, were heard in a police investigation and admitted that they were called to formally appear as partners in the construction company, although they did not maintain any personal or business connection between them.

According to investigations by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Maranhão, Costa is suspected of leading a gang responsible for crimes in more than 40 municipalities in the state, at least from 2009 to 2012, including embezzlement of federal resources from the Ministry of Education.

Costa is a defendant in lawsuits in the State and Federal Courts that deal with alleged deviations and acts of corruption and was even arrested in the police actions related to these cases – but remains free.

It does not appear in the Construservice records. But in at least one labor lawsuit, the Maranhão Court recognizes him as a de facto partner of the construction company.

This Wednesday’s operation was named Odoacro and it investigates, according to the PF, the existence of an “ingenious money laundering scheme, perpetrated from the diversion of public money from fraudulent bidding procedures.”

The PF says that the criminal scheme, which used intermediaries and shell companies, grew exponentially after 2015, when the Maranhão Civil Police had already investigated a criminal association in the city of Dom Pedro.

“It was discovered that shell legal entities are formed, formally belonging to interposed persons, and actually to the leader of this criminal association, to compete with each other, with the aim of always winning the bids for the main company of the group, which has large contracts with Codevasf”, says the Federal Police.

The leader appointed by the PF placed companies in the name of third parties and used bank accounts in the name of false CPFs to make it difficult for the supervisory bodies to act. The name Odoacer refers to the surname of the Italian soldier who led a revolt that ended the Roman Empire.

THE Sheet also showed that the construction company Engefort has won most of the paving bids of the Bolsonaro government in different bids in which it participated alone or in the company of a shell company registered in the name of the brother of its partners.

The construction company, based in Imperatriz, south of Maranhão, has exploded in funds in the current administration and under Bolsonaro it is fleeing its tradition by also obtaining contracts for asphalting far from its base. After the reports, Codevasf closed contracts worth more than R$ 200 million with the contractor.