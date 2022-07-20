PF fulfills 10 search and seizure warrants against illegal mining in Jutaí, AM | amazon

The Federal Police in Amazonas executed, this Wednesday (20), ten search and seizure warrants and ten precautionary measures during operation Uiara III, which investigates illegal mining in Jutaí. Among the targets are the mayor of the city, Pedro Macario Barbosa, secretaries and municipal advisors. They are suspected of taking bribes from miners.

According to the PF, Macario will be removed from office.

The third phase of the operation took place in Jutaí and Manaus. The search and seizure warrants were carried out at addresses of investigated in the city, which is in the southwest of Amazonas. In the capital, the operation took place in a condominium where the mayor has a house.

Among the precautionary measures is the removal from office and public functions, access to the Jutaí city hall, in addition to the revocation of authorizations for illegal mining.

Pedro Macario Barbosa is suspected of leading a scheme that uses the Jutaí City Hall and secretariats to collect bribes from miners who operate illegally in the region. According to investigations, the amounts were paid in gold or cash. In November last year, the mayor was arrested with 257 grams of illegal gold.

According to the information, the targets of the operation also charged bribes from the owners of stations that sold fuel for dredgers used in mining in the region. The payment would ensure that the city turned a blind eye to the illegal practice.

Wednesday’s operation is the result of an investigation that began in 2019 after the arrest of a gold digger.

In a statement, the Federal Police said that the Uiara I operation aimed to eliminate [retirada] of illegal miners in the region of Autazes and Nova Olinda do Norte. At the time, 131 rafts were destroyed, with three people arrested with 150 grams of gold illegally extracted from the Madeira River channel.

Operation Uiara II also aimed to eliminate illegal miners in the Borba region. In this phase of the PF’s work, 34 ferries were destroyed.

The agency also said that all mining activity in the region is illegal and that actions aimed at eliminating miners will continue to be carried out, as will be extended throughout the year to other regions of the Amazon.

*The report is being updated.