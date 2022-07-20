PF launches operation to investigate fraud in contractor contracts with Codevasf, managed by Centrão

support the 247

247 – The Federal Police of Maranhão launched on the morning of this Wednesday (20), according to the newspaper O Globo, an operation to investigate possible fraud in contracts between the contractor Construservice and Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba). , commanded by the Center. The operation was authorized by the Federal Court.

A businessman identified by the investigations as a hidden partner of the contractor was temporarily arrested. The PF fulfills search and seizure warrants at the Maranhão superintendence of Codevasf, the target of the suspicions.

Construservice performs several Codevasf works in Maranhão municipalities. According to a PF investigation, there are serious flaws in the contracts for these works.

Codevasf, a public company linked to the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), is one of the main outlets for the secret budget – distribution of public funds to parliamentarians through the rapporteur’s amendments.

