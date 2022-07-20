PF makes operation to investigate suspected deviations in Codevasf | maranhão

The Federal Police (PF) launched, on the morning of this Wednesday (20), the ‘Operation Odoacro’, which aims to dismantle a criminal association suspected of fraud in bids, embezzlement of public resources and money laundering involving federal funds in contracts with the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valley Development Company (Codevasf), in Maranhão.

Commanded by members of Centrão – a group of parties that currently supports the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Codevasf is a state-owned company responsible for carrying out works and services in Northeastern states.

The Federal Police did not say when the contracts under suspicion were made. The main company named in the scheme is Construservice, whose hidden partner is Eduardo Costa Barros, ‘Eduardo DP’, also known as ‘Imperador’. He is also the target of the operation and has been arrested.

The operation is carried out in São Luís, Dom Pedro, Codó, Santo Antônio dos Lopes and Barreirinhas, with 16 search and seizure warrants. In the places where the PF was, cash and luxury watches were seized.

According to the PF investigations, Eduardo runs a money laundering scheme carried out from the diversion of public funds, through fraud in bids. The same scheme had already been discovered previously in a Civil Police operation in 2015 in the municipality of Dom Pedro.

After the operation in 2015, federal police noticed that the criminal scheme not only continued, but grew in later years, changing the origin of the diverted funds, which became federal.

In practice, criminals create shell companies and simulate competitions during bids, but with the real purpose of making the winning company always that of Eduardo DP, who has large contracts with Codevasf: Construservice.

According to the PF, in addition to placing his companies and assets in the name of third parties, Eduardo DP also has bank accounts linked to false CPFs, using this instrument to perpetrate fraud and hinder the performance of control bodies.

The g1 tries to contact Eduardo Costa to comment on the PF’s accusations, but he has not yet been reached to talk about the matter.

In all, 80 federal police officers complied with the court orders issued by the 1st Federal Court of São Luís. If the suspicions are confirmed, those investigated may be held liable for bidding fraud, money laundering and criminal association. Combined, the penalties can reach 16 years in prison.

