‘Pipoco’ reaches number 1 on Spotify in Brazil; learn the history of music by Ana Castile, Chris no Beat and Melody | Song

“Pipoco”, a partnership between Ana Castela, MC Melody and DJ Chris no Beat, reached the top daily spot on the Brazilian Spotify chart, the world’s leading streaming platform, this Tuesday (19th). The three artists had never reached the top of this ranking.

The song marks the arrival of a new entourage that explores the charts of Brazil, wearing hat and boots, with one foot in the past of the sertanejo of the “modão” root and another in the present of funk, rap and electronics.

The lyrics look like agribusiness propaganda and the sound is a sertanejo that expands agricultural and musical boundaries. The mod has become a fad.

At the age of 18, the “boiadeira” Ana Castile is the tip of this generation. “Pipoco” was composed by DJ Chris no Beat from an electronic base, an uncommon practice in the sertanejo. To tie this closeness to funk, they invited 15-year-old Melody from São Paulo to participate.

the podcast g1 heard talked to the main names in the scene to understand where these new cowboys came from and where they are going. Listen below:

2 of 3 Ana Castela — Photo: Publicity / Mauricio Antônio Ana Castela — Photo: Publicity / Mauricio Antônio

‘Pipoco’ generated memes about the confused diction of MC Melody, the guest singer of the track. But the owner of the cattle is Ana Castela, icon of young fans who dance with hats and boots on TikTok.

Ana Flávia Castile was born in Amambai (MS) and was raised in neighboring Sete Quedas, on the border with Paraguay. Her grandparents owned a farm on the Paraguayan side. She grew up between the two countries, learned to sing in a church choir and started posting covers of pop songs on YouTube.

Ana was taken to the Agroplay office by the composer and entrepreneur Rodolfo Alessi, a friend of her mother. The first shot was already on target. “Boiadeira” came out in February 2021.

Still wearing braces on her teeth and pimples on her face, Ana sang about a girl who left the city for the countryside: “Her makeup is now dust”.

“Boiadeira” became the nickname of the 18-year-old singer. The track was remixed by São Paulo DJ Lucas Beat, who mixes funk and house. With “Nois é da roça bebe” and the slightly electronic “Neon”, Ana became an icon of young fans who dance with hats and boots on TikTok.

She became the tip of the “agro” entourage with the country-funk-EDM explosion of “Pipoco”, with DJ Chris on Beat and MC Melody. Ana even entered the Faculty of Dentistry, but dropped out. Now playing PlayStation is the only thing she can do between touring and recording.

Read more about Ana Castilla

3 of 3 DJ Chris no Beat — Photo: Disclosure DJ Chris no Beat — Photo: Disclosure

The remix of “Boiadeira” made by Lucas Beat showed the potential of electronic agro. But who embraced this mix was a DJ with the same stage name: Chris no Beat. Christian Valezi, 31, from Londrina, was a music producer for duos like Pedro Paulo and Alex.

In the pandemic, work decreased and he became a videomaker. He ended up going to film the first Ana Castile clips, met Lucas Beat and saw the potential of the style. The first track as a DJ was “Saudade de agglomeration”, with Pedro Paulo & Alex, Bruno & Barreto, Léo & Raphael and Loubet.

At the end of 2021 he released the beat “Pira nos caipira”, with Luan Pereira. “It went really well on TikTok,” he describes. He saw that the “younger kids” wanted “a modern mix to listen to in the car or at a party.” As for Agroplay, he released a DVD with hits such as “Juliet e Chapelão”.

“If you take the streaming charts, there’s going to be funk, rap, electronic music,” describes Chris on Beat. Its modernized mod, therefore, is a way to enter the “competition with other music on the market”.

Journalist and researcher GG Albuquerque noted, in an article for the website I Hate Flash, that “(the agribusiness) operates as a propaganda machine for the agricultural industry, often appropriating discourses and narratives from marginalized musical genres, such as funk” .

The production of “Pipoco” subverted country practice. “I had already made the beat, and I called Ana and the people there to write on top of that base”, he says.

Composing around the beat is the most common way of creating electronic pop music in many parts of the world – but not in Londrina. “Now we’re going to do more like this”, says Chris.

He says the reference is US producers. If the lyrics try to separate the cowboy from the capital’s playboy, the sound has never been closer.

Read more about the new generation of “agro”

Meet Ana Castile, the cowherd of the ‘brutes’

“Pipoco” is the only one in Ana Castile’s career that she also signs as a composer.

“I came up with the idea of ​​speaking at the beginning, of ‘get ready’ and of talking about the (brand) Kanadá hat. Even that worked, the company marked us”, she says.

Ana and Melody embody rural, fun and younger versions of current popstars like Anitta and Luisa Sonza.

“I listen to a lot of country people – Israel and Rodolffo, Hugo and Guilherme, Marília Mendonça. But I also listen a lot to Luisa Sonza, Anitta, Ludmilla. My style is not just in the agro. I listen to everything and a little more”, says Ana.

In the clip, the teens dance in a nightclub setting and ride horses in a rural setting.

The exchange was real. “I took my clothes to make Melody’s more country style. All the clothes she wears in the video are mine, apart from the crop tops and shorts. We’ve been trying them on together.”

“When it came to horseback riding, she didn’t know much, but we explained,” says Ana.