Pix Scam: How to Recover Lost Money

Despite all the tips, you fell for a Pix scam, suffered a kidnapping or even sent values ​​by mistake. And now? Can you get the money back? It is possible in several cases, but it is necessary to be fast to guarantee this right.

Is there a rule to get the money back? Marcelo Nagy, a digital expert at STWBrasil, a cyber security and investigation company, says that the bank can return the money, as there is a Central Bank regulation in which the Special Return Mechanism (MED) was defined. This instrument allows you to recover money from the destination account and return it to the source account, if it is found that a Pix was made in error, due to fraud or extortion.

What should I do? You need to file a police report right after calling the bank. If the scammer takes the money out of the account by withdrawal, which usually happens, there is no longer any possibility for the MED to work, which can only refund the money that is not physically withdrawn.

In general, depending on the state, it is possible to file the incident report online. The details of how much was transferred, the time and occasion must be provided.

And what to do if the bank does not return the money? The incident report must be used to make a formal complaint to the Central Bank and to consumer bodies such as Procon. You will also need to go to court with a lawyer. It is important to have all the documents with the information and proof of the scam to try to recover the amount lost through judicial means.

Keep an eye out for Pix’s main moves:.

Immediate profit promises

Several websites and conversations on social networks talk about bugs, robots or “Pix’s Vulture”. The promise is that if the person transfers a small value to a random key, they get a much larger value back. For example, send R$1 and receive R$10.

It even happens the first time. With this, the victim is encouraged to send a higher amount, and then realizes that there will be no other return.

fake consumer accounts

Fake boletos simulate bills for electricity, water, telephone and other financial commitments. The person pays and will only discover the scam when he is informed that he owed the real account. Tickets can arrive by email or post.

WhatsApp Cloning

The cyber criminal who cloned someone’s WhatsApp borrows money from the victim’s contacts such as family and friends who are not aware of the number cloning in the app.

According to Marcos Antonio Simplicio Jr, a cybersecurity specialist from the computer engineering and digital systems department at the Escola Politécnica da USP (University of São Paulo), the best weapon against social engineering is mistrust.

Ask a personal question to confirm identity, such as “What about the wife, is she okay?” to a contact who is not married. Or simply call the person directly.

Fake shopping sites and promotions

Fake pages simulate business websites with minor changes to the address in the browser bar. The values ​​of the products are placed in a promotion that seems unmissable only to attract the unsuspecting, who inform their personal data and finally make the payment for the purchase online via Pix.

Cell phone theft and lightning kidnapping

If the device has been stolen or stolen, the criminal tries to Pix after discovering passwords, especially if they are easy like “1234” or birthdays.

If the cell phone is unlocked at the time of the theft, the financial blow becomes greater because of the availability of time before the owner activates the blocking of banking apps.

There are cases where hijackers end up forcing the victim to provide bank details. In this situation, it is recommended not to react.

How to protect yourself from Pix scams