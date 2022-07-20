Police tell justice that woman in private prison in Caxias hospital is ‘rotting’ | Rio de Janeiro

In the police investigation handed over to the Justice on the case of the patient hospitalized at Santa Branca Hospital, the Duque de Caxias Women’s Service Station (Deam-Caxias) reported that “there are clear indications that the victim is rotting” in the private health unit.

As revealed to TV Globo it’s the g1, Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti, 36, has been hospitalized since June after complications from plastic surgery in March. she still was not transferred from the hospital where, on Monday (18), the police carried out an operation to arrest the doctor responsible for the procedure, Bolivar Guerrero Silva.

In addition to arguing that the victim is rotting, the police also informed the court that Diana may already have a generalized infection, and “on the verge of death”. Another suspect by Deam-Caxias is that the woman is being kept in the hospital to “hide the doctor’s criminal activity”.

Jailed doctor responds to at least 19 lawsuits

Witness speaks of blackmail

A witness, a friend of the victim, told investigators in a statement that Guerrero Silva even used blackmail to make it difficult for the patient to leave the unit. She said the doctor threatened to stop using the machine to drain the secretions coming out of Diana’s body.

Also in the report, the friend said that the doctor said that, if Daiana was transferred to the Federal Hospital of Ipanema, he would not authorize the machine to go with her, which for the police would put “the victim’s life at risk”.

Friend of Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti told the Civil Police that the doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva even blackmailed the patient to avoid transfer. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

In a statement to the police, the doctor denied that Diana was being held in prison. He said it was the woman who did not want to be transferred and stated that he gave all assistance to her. Bolívar also alleges that there was no medical error and that she was not kept in private prison. Also, that she had a companion and access to her cell phone.

To the police, another witness said that Diana had pus in the surgery wounds, apparently necrotizing, and that the stitches always came loose and she had open wounds. It was also said that the doctor always stated that Diana was in a stable situation and that he took care of her.

Officials also gave testimonies. One professional was even asked if Diana was being kept in the health unit “by her own free will”. She said that no patient is required to remain in the hospital. The woman said that, even when there is no medical discharge, the patient can leave the unit by signing a discharge document in absentia.

The Ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva has his diploma validated in Brazil and was arrested for in Rio — Photo: Reproduction of Jornal Nacional

Diana is hospitalized in serious condition, awaiting a hospital transfer. The patient’s family obtained two injunctions in court, which have not yet been complied with. The first, in the civil sphere, of the day July 14thdetermined that Hospital Santa Branca and the doctor should transfer the patient, under penalty of fine of BRL 2 thousand in case of non-compliance.

On Monday (18), the Court granted another injunction, this time in the criminal sphere. But even so, until this Wednesday morning, Diana still hadn’t left Santa Branca.

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) maintained the surgeon’s temporary detention during the custody hearing on Tuesday (19). He was arrested after the complaint that he was keeping Daiana in private prison at the health unit, of which he is a partner.

Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti, 36, has been hospitalized since June — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On Tuesday morning, Diana said by phone that she is in pain and that she is tired.

“I just wanted them to get me out of here, for another doctor to accompany me, because I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take what this man did to me anymore. My chest is all necrotic, it’s hurting so much”, he said.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) opened an investigation to investigate the case. Also, Diana said that she was alone in the place.

“I don’t have a nurse to get me out of bed, I have to get up myself. Yesterday, I spent the whole day alone, because my other companion was traumatized by him”, said the patient.

Doctor is arrested on suspicion of keeping patient in private prison in RJ – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

family has no money

Daiana’s father, Paulo Lacerda, said he doesn’t have the money to pay for the transfer to a private health unit. “We’re trying to see if we can move to another hospital, but it’s difficult. I don’t have the financial means. Private hospitals are expensive. I’m a street vendor. I can’t transfer her,” he said.

Other patients sought out Deam-Caxias to report the doctor. Housewife Ana Cláudia Gonçalves, 49, says she had an abdomen plastic surgery and breast implants in 2019 at Santa Branca Hospital.

“I had two cardiac arrests, ended up in the UPA. Necrose, understand? And I arrived almost dead at the hospital. I’m defective, my belly is all crooked, my belly button is all crooked, and I have sequelae. He didn’t operate on me. The nurses operated on me, he was there just to help me”, said Ana Cláudia.

Santa Branca Hospital, in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Bolívar was arrested last Monday (18), when he was inside the surgical center of Santa Branca Hospital. According to police, the woman had complications after a tummy tuck surgery and is in serious condition.