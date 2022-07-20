Pregnant with her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, Hilaria talks about pregnancy pains – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Pregnant with her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, Hilaria talks about pregnancy pain (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

This Wednesday (20), Hilaria Baldwin told how he is facing the seventh pregnancy of his relationship with Alec Baldwin. The 38-year-old businesswoman and yoga instructor posted a video in which she appears practicing stretching and exercises to improve pain and discomfort.

“Calves, legs, hip, back pain. These stretches are changing my life. I get very ‘restless’ leg when I’m pregnant, and I even need to sleep with a lacrosse ball under my hip sometimes. I’ve broken my hip. right when I was 25, and it still bothers me, especially when I’m pregnant. The first exercise is good for calf stretching (…). The last ones are for the back and hamstring,” she revealed.

Read too

Together, Alec and Hilaria have six children: Lucia13 months old, Carmen Gabriela8 years old, Rafael Thomasof 6, Leonardo Angel Charlesof 5, Romeo Alejandro David3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, of 18 months. The actor is also the father of Ireland Baldwin26 years old, as a result of his relationship with Kim Basinger.

+ Hilaria Baldwin talks about miscarriage: “My baby was lifeless”

On the networks, Hilaria has been sharing moments and details about the seventh pregnancy, which was revealed months after the death of director Halyna Hutchins, after Alec fired a shot with a gun he believed to be loaded with fake bullets, on the set of ‘Rust’. .

Check out the video: