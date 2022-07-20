Project by Alexandre Frota wants to force companies to inform salaries in selection processes

The PL prepared by Alexandre Frota covers public and private companies, subject to a fine of up to ten minimum wages. Understand

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

The Chamber of Deputies is debating yet another project authored by deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) and, this time, the discussion will be about Bill 1,149/22, a text that establishes rules for job vacancies announcements.

The proposal requires that the rule be complied with by public and private companies and, in case of non-compliance, the fine will be five minimum wages. In recidivist situations, the text suggests applying a doubled fine. Continue reading the article and learn about the changes suggested by the deputy’s proposal.

Suggested changes in Alexandre Frota’s project

According to the text pending in Congress, companies would then be required to inform in their advertisements the salary range and the requirements necessary to fill the job openings that are being offered.

Alexandre Frota clarified that “companies are looking for professionals to fill available vacancies, but they do not communicate the salary range, generating insecurity for the unemployed, that is, there is doubt as to whether it is a salary compatible with what he is seeking for his replacement. in the market”.

“Good professionals are everywhere, and a close look is enough to see that. Social networks, online forums and email discussion lists are platforms that usually contain people who are professionally engaged and looking for opportunities, however, it would make your life much easier if you knew the value or salary range of the vacancy offered”, concluded the parliamentarian.

However, the Bill in question follows for analysis by the respective House Committees:

Work, Administration and Public Service Commission;

Commission on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

However, it is important to emphasize that, as it is being processed in a conclusive nature, the proposal can be approved without the need to go through a vote in the Plenary of the Chamber as long as there is no change in the text.

