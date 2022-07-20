Prosecutors in the 26 states and the DF ask Aras to investigate Bolsonaro’s attacks on the elections | Elections 2022

More than 40 prosecutors working in the area of ​​human and fundamental rights of the Federal Public Ministry sent this Tuesday (19) to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, a request for President Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated because of the attacks, without evidence, to the country’s electoral system.

The document is signed by the regional prosecutors for Citizens’ Law in the 26 states and the Federal District, in addition to the head of the federal prosecutor’s office in the same area.

In the letter, the prosecutors claim that Bolsonaro’s conduct in summoning ambassadors to spread false information can constitute electoral crime and abuse of power.

As head of the PGR, Aras is also the Electoral Attorney General and is responsible for taking processes related to the presidential elections to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The document sent to Augusto Aras states that, in his speech on Monday (18), Bolsonaro “explicitly attacked the Brazilian electoral system, uttering untruths against the structure of the Electoral Judiciary and Brazilian democracy, in a clear campaign of disinformation, which sows distrust in democratic public institutions as well as in the free press”.

“The conduct of the President of the Republic affronts and demeans democratic freedom, with the clear purpose of destabilizing and discrediting the electoral process and institutions and, in this context, ends, in theory, the practice of electoral illicit resulting from the abuse of power”, he says. the document.

Bolsonaro gathers ambassadors to repeat without suspicious, baseless evidence about ballot boxes

Prosecutors cite the impact of false statements on society.

“Disinformation must be vehemently fought, as it creates parallel narratives that try to form opinions based on manipulation, emotion, even using technological artifices that can give an accuracy never seen before in relation to the profile of the people to be deceived. The right to freedom of expression also encompasses the process of forming and disseminating opinions. Changing your mind is a freedom for people and as disinformation works on the basis of emotions, it can arouse feelings of superiority, anger or fear.

Ministers of the Superior Electoral Court responded to Bolsonaro’s speeches to foreign ambassadors. Edson Fachin, the current president of the court, called the conspiracy theories a “web of misplaced rumors and authoritarian populism”, as well as reaffirming the security of the electoral system.

“It’s time to say enough to disinformation. It’s also time to say no to authoritarian populism, which jeopardizes the conquest of the 1988 Constitution,” said Fachin.

President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux met in videoconference with Fachin and, according to the advice of the Supreme Court, “reiterated total confidence in the health of the electoral process”.

2022 election will have shortest campaign since 1994

“On behalf of the STF, Minister Fux repudiated that, about 70 days before the elections, there is an attempt to put in check, through the international community, the electoral process and electronic voting machines, which have guaranteed Brazilian democracy in recent decades”, informed the Supreme Court.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that a strong democracy is built with “respect for the contradictory, regardless of the theme”. “The security of electronic voting machines and the smoothness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned,” he said.