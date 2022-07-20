Prosecutors trigger Aras and say Bolsonaro affronts democracy

They claim that the president “explicitly attacked the electoral system” and may have committed a crime of abuse of power

Prosecutors from the 26 states and the Federal District sent this Tuesday (19.Jul.2022) to the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras a request for an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the speeches made during a meeting with ambassadors. Read the entire document (113 KB).

On the occasion, the Chief Executive criticized and questioned the electronic voting process, and said that the TSE has a behavior that “does not fit the democratic system”. He also criticized ministers of the Court and the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The request is signed by the federal prosecutor for citizen’s rights, Carlos Alberto Vilhena, and 42 other regional prosecutors in the area at the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). They say that Bolsonaro “explicitly attacked the Brazilian electoral system”, uttered “untruths” against the structure of the Judiciary and democracy, “in a clear disinformation campaign”. They also stated that speech “sows distrust in democratic public institutions as well as in the free press”.

“The conduct of the President of the Republic affronts and demeans democratic freedom, with the clear purpose of destabilizing and discrediting the electoral process and institutions and, in this context, ends, in theory, the practice of electoral illicit arising from the abuse of power with a focus on propaganda and disinformation practiced”says the document.

The prosecutors ask that Aras, as Electoral Attorney General, adopt “all appropriate measures deemed necessary for the complete investigation of the facts”. They cite the need to strengthen the independence of the Electoral Justice and to give prestige to the “important and competent work to combat misinformation that has been carried out daily by the Superior Electoral Court”.

The document mentions that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights signed a cooperation agreement with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and other human rights institutions in April to help defend the integrity of the electoral process and the reliability of the electronic voting system.

“Disinformation must be vehemently fought, as it creates parallel narratives that try to form opinions based on manipulation, emotion, even using technological devices that can give an accuracy never seen before in relation to the profile of the people to be deceived”, says the document.

“The right to freedom of expression also encompasses the process of forming and disseminating opinions. Changing minds is a freedom for people and as disinformation works on the basis of emotions, it can arouse feelings of superiority, anger or fear.”declare the prosecutors.