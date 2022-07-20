PS Store will have new promotion on Wednesday (20); check out

After a week without new PS Store promotions, Sony is preparing a new batch of in-store offers. The “Summer Sale” brings discounts on “blockbusters and indies” of PS4 and PS5, according to the publication on the PS Blog, and will extend until the day august 3.

In this wave of offerings, A Plague Tale Innocence, Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, Ghostwire: Tokyo and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be some of the highlights. See below for other proposals that will be offered at a price below the standard:

OlliOlli World;

Persona 5 Royal;

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands;

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin;

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension;

Scarlet Nexus;

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order;

The King of Fighters XV;

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The full list of expansions and games offered in the PS Store “Summer Sale” promotion can be accessed on the PS Blog. As usual, the official page on the Brazilian PSN should be online in the afternoon. Keep an eye here on the site to know the prices and much more.

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games can now be redeemed on the PS Store

Those who subscribe to the Extra and Deluxe levels can now take advantage of the new games in the PS Plus catalogue. Check out the complete list of games added and prepare the download by clicking here!