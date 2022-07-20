PSG beat Japanese team with Messi goal in first trio test

PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 this morning at the National Stadium of Japan in Tokyo, with the trio Messi, Mbappé and Neymar among the holders. The Argentine ace and Kalimuendo scored for the French club, and Yamamura scored for the Japanese.

The Parisian team makes two more friendlies on Japanese territory. The next match is on Saturday (23), against Urawa Reds, at 7 am (Brasília), at the Saitama stadium.

How was the game

Galtier selected PSG with three centre-backs, with Sergio Ramos among the starters: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Gueye, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The opening minutes were very balanced, PSG found it difficult to fit the mark on the Japanese team.

In the second half of the first half, the attack formed by Messi, Mbappé and Neymar managed to create several opportunities. But goalkeeper Jung Sung-Ryong made several impressive saves and didn’t let the French club open the scoring.

In the 31st minute, PSG had their best chance of the match. Mbappé made the right cross for Messi, the Argentine dribbled the South Korean goalkeeper, but Songkrasin saved over the line.

Following the play came the PSG goal. Once again Mbappé crossed in the area, Hakimi fixed it for Messi – who hit it with his right leg first and had a deflection by Noborizato to beat the opposing goalkeeper.

For the second half, Galtier took out Neymar, Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Hakimi and Kimpembe. Kalimuendo, Ebimbe, Sarabia, Diallo and Bernat entered.

In the first 10 minutes of the final stage, Kawasaki Frontale was very close to tying the game. Chinen faced the goal of Donnarumma, unmarked, but isolated. Minutes later, Seko stole the ball from Vitinha in the attacking field and risked it from outside the area – forcing the Italian goalkeeper to make a great save.

Whoever doesn’t, takes it, and that’s what happened with the Japanese team. In the 13th minute, Bernat tackled Messi on the left and crossed low to Kalimuendo, who anticipated the scoring and extended.

Kalimuendo scored one of PSG’s goals against Kawasaki Frontale Image: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

After the 2-0, Galtier returned to make several changes at PSG. Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Vitinha and Messi left and gave way to Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Zaire-Emerey, Danilo Pereira and Icardi.

Without big names on the field, PSG could not continue to impose itself and saw Kawasaki create more chances to score.

In the 39th minute, Kehrer missed the corner kick and the ball was left for Seko – who made a perfect cross for Yamamura to deflect at the first post and discount for the hosts.