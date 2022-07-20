PT, PP, MDB, PSDB, PCdoB and PV parties announce that they will unite in an electoral strategy in Ceará – PontoPoder

Parties that were part of the PDT support base at the state level decided, this Tuesday (19), that they should not form an alliance with the government group and will be together in the dispute for the state Executive.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the PT, PP, MDB, PSDB, PCdoB and PV parties. Chiquinho Feitosa, who presides over the PSDB in Ceará, however, stated that the party “at first has been betting so far on the hypothesis that this alliance arch will be maintained, but the PSDB’s final word, although I am the state president, belongs to Senator Tasso Jereissati”.

The definition of the toucans should take place next Monday (25). The result of the conversations even impacts Citizenship on behalf of the federation.

“The parties assumed the commitment to be together in building a common path for the 2022 elections”, says a note released at the end of the meeting, which took place in the office of former governor Camilo Santana (PT), in Fortaleza.

The expectation is that a name from the group will come out to run for state government. The understanding is that the pre-candidacy will have the approval of the former governor.

Leaders took advantage of the meeting to reaffirm their grievances with the PDT for conducting the pre-candidacy nomination for the State Government.

“During the meeting, the parties regretted not having been involved by the PDT in the discussion of the name that would be released, despite the appeals made by the group, and they showed solidarity with Governor Izolda Cela, for not having the right to reelection respected”, says another. part of the note.

A new meeting will be held to continue negotiations. However, there is no date set for the next meeting between the directors.

Former governor Camilo Santana published on social media the record of the meeting with the allied parties.

Disruption

Also this Tuesday, a meeting of the PT directory, in Fortaleza, defined that the party will continue in dialogue with allied parties in search of unity for the construction of its own candidacy.

PT members believe that until next Saturday (23), the group will be able to hit the hammer on the name that unifies the parties. The thesis is to dialogue with all political forces to avoid cracks in the construction.