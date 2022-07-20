PT says alliance in Ceará is over and blames PDT for unilateral rupture

PT Ceará passed a resolution according to which the PDT broke the alliance between the parties in Ceará. The text says that the decision to launch Roberto Cláudio as a candidate for governor, by the way it took place, represented “tacit and unilateral rupture of the alliance established until then”. The resolution is harsh: “Arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed that subjugated the interests of Ceará to the obsession of power of one.”

PT state president Antônio Filho, known as Conin, said that former governor Camilo Santana (PT) remotely participated in the meeting and endorsed the decision. “The governor expressed his agreement with our resolution. He reiterated his commitment to the PT, said he is firm with the PT and expressed to the board the alignment of the PT’s position with his position,” he said.

“The PT interpreted that the PDT made an option not to maintain the alliance with the parties,” said Conin. “We had hoped to have been consulted before the decision. Unfortunately, the PDT made an option to decide unilaterally. There was no opportunity for dialogue for the definition they took”, he added.

The resolution also says: “The PDT closed itself in hearts. It treated all attempts at dialogue prior to its choice as undue interference”, says the resolution, which argues that Izolda would have the right to be a candidate for reelection. “Her party’s denial of her right to reelection will go down as a sad page in Ceará’s political history.” The party also understands that the governor was subjected to “a sad spectacle of public embarrassment”.

Asked if there could be a resumption of dialogue with the PDT, Conin reinforced that the breakup, in the PT’s view, came from the pedestrians. “Who would have to speak out about this are those who made the choice to walk alone,” he said.

About what will be done and whether there will be a candidacy of its own, Conin said that it will be discussed with other acronyms. “The PT from now on will dialogue with the parties that were also excluded from this process to define our path”, said the PT president. MDB, Progressistas, PCdoB and PV are expected in the conversation.

Check the resolution:

STATE DIRECTORY OF THE WORKERS’ PARTY IN CEARÁ

*POLICY RESOLUTION

DIALOGUE AND UNION IN DEFENSE OF CEARÁ AND BRAZIL*

The commitment of the Partido dos Trabalhadores – PT to Ceará and Ceará, and to Brazil, has always guided our political action and our decisions. Based on this premise the PT made all its efforts so that the political-administrative project underway in Ceará, led for the last seven and a half years by former governor Camilo Santana and now by governor Izolda Cela, had its political reaffirmation with the people of Ceará with the defense of its achievements and recognition of the challenges for its advancement and improvement, always with the perspective of improving the lives of our people.

Rooted in this feeling of responsibility towards our people, the PT defended and continues to defend a broad alliance for the 2022 elections in the statefrom a candidacy for the government capable of uniting the entire support base of the Camilo/Izolda government, even recognizing the primacy of the PDT in choosing the namedemanding, only and only, a broad dialogue with the allied parties in the process of defining the candidacy.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The PDT closed in hearts. Treated all attempts at dialogue prior to your choice as undue intrusion. He even ignored public expressions of preference from allied parties, leaders, including former governor Camilo Santana for the name of his affiliate and current governor Izolda Cela, who, in office, publicly expressed her interest and her legitimate intention to run for reelection.

The prerogative previously recognized to the one who, in office, ran for reelection, was solemnly denied by the PDT to Governor Izolda, in a sad spectacle of public embarrassment of the first woman to reach the state government. To Izolda Cela, our solidarity and our recognition of her value, her dignity and her extraordinary contribution to Ceará in all the public functions that she brilliantly performed and continues to perform. The denial of his right to reelection by his party will be recorded as a sad page in Ceará’s political history.

The exclusion of Izolda also represented the negative dialogue in the search for consensus and little appreciation for the alliance, allies and above all, the contempt for the achievements and improvements achieved in the lives of Ceará because of his work, together with Camilo in recent years. The arrogance, caprice and the expression of command prevailed that subjugated the interests of the people of Ceará to the obsession of power of a single. This veto also materialized the tacit and unilateral rupture of the hitherto established alliance.

In this context, the PT, in solidarity with Governor Izolda, reiterates its commitment to the people of Ceará and to democracy and to the pre-candidates of former Governor Camilo Santana for the Senate, from LULA to president and that it will continue the dialogue with the others. allied parties.

Fortaleza, July 19, 2022.

With information from Henrique Araújo and Mariana Lopes

