"Purchase valued at R$16.2 million"; Corinthians gives final answer to Kevin Velasco and 'bomb' decision on the web

Corinthians

The Colombian striker was offered to Timão’s board at the beginning of the month by the athlete’s managers

Disclosure. Kevin Velasco was offered to Corinthians for 3 million dollars
With the transfer window open, Corinthians works to bring more reinforcements to Vitor Pereira’s squad, as the coach faces injury shortages in the squad, while working to keep the alvinegra team in contention for three competitions. Soon, the Board evaluates possible names to reinforce the Timão in the second part of the season.

With that, the name of Colombian winger Kevin Velasco was put at the table of Duílio Monteiro Alves as an option for the Portuguese commander’s attack. Offered to the Club by businessmen, the player was evaluated by Vitor Pereira’s technical committee, but was discarded by the same.

Thus, negotiations were interrupted and Kevin Velasco will not be hired by Corinthians to fill the vacancy in Timão’s offensive sector. At 25, the player belongs to Deportivo Cali and came to face Corinthians in Libertadores, in the 1-0 defeat of the Parque São Jorge team, in Itaquera, and in the goalless draw in Cali.

Corinthians met with the player’s agents earlier this month and the possibility of a loan was discussed. However, the Colombian club asks 3 million dollars to sell 70% of the economic rights of the attacker. That is, Velasco would have a purchase valued at BRL 16.2 million at the current price, a proposal that did not enchant the alvinegra board. At this moment, the Club’s financial focus is on acquiring the Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera.

