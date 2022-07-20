Putin says Russia will not step back decades in development

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Western sanctions would not set it back decades in its development, contrary to some who imposed it, and stressed that it was impossible to isolate the country.

“It is evident that we cannot develop in isolation from the whole world. But that will not be the case. In today’s world, it is impossible to build a huge wall with a compass. It is simply impossible,” Putin told a teleconference meeting of the development council. strategy and national projects.

He emphasized that, against Russia, “not only restrictions, but virtually complete closure of access to foreign high-tech products is being used intentionally today.”

According to Putin, these are technologies that have a global character and that in today’s world are the basis for the development of any country.

“This is exactly where they are trying to put obstacles in the way of our country’s development, but we are not going to give up, nor are we going to lose our way or, as some ‘well-meaning’ people are predicting, go back decades. Certainly not,” he pointed out.

The Russian president added that, taking into account the “colossal volume of difficulties” that the country faces, new solutions will be intensively sought and “sovereign technological advances” and the products of national innovative companies will be used effectively.

He called for the creation of financial mechanisms for rapidly growing Russian companies in order to raise national capital for their development.

“Let’s say frankly, the Russian financial system was not ready to provide the means to companies that do not have assets or big profits, but a lot of growth potential,” said the Kremlin chief.

Among those, he mentioned Ozon, one of the first Russian e-commerce companies, which last year sold about $8.65 billion worth of goods.

“These companies of ours used to actively use Western financial institutions, which we have difficulties with today. Now we don’t have access to them,” he said.

The Russian president stated that the main participants in national projects are the large national corporations and highlighted the progress of Sberbank, the largest bank in the country, in the field of artificial intelligence; of the Russian Railways, in quantum communications; and Rosatom in composite materials.