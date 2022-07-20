“Question of respect”: backstage of Lisca’s departure from Sport has controversies and silence in the locker rooms | sport

“In 2018, I received the invitation to come. At the beginning of the year too. But I had a pre-contract signed in the United Arab Emirates and I couldn’t do that with Sport. I could have come and 10 days later I would have gone. But How would I do that with Sport? It’s a matter of respect.”

The words above were said by Lisca on July 9 of this year, after Sport’s victory over Londrina, for Série B. The coach had recalled twice in which he denied proposals from Rubro-Negro, because he needed to fulfill what he had foreseen. in contract. The statement ended up going viral this week.

Exactly 19 days after the presentation on Sport, Lisca broke the synergy with the crowd. He saw the stadium succumb to cursing and boos, and he left Sport to take over Santos – in Serie A – after just three weeks of work.

He stars in an outing marked by criticism, controversy and silence on Ilha do Retiro.

Silence in the changing rooms

Lisca “disappeared” on Monday. He met with the board of Sport, said he had been “fired by the crowd” – after the cursing in the stadium – and left Ilha do Retiro without further conversations. The players were lost.

The cast was concentrated with the coach – in the preparation to face Vila Nova-GO – and was not warned of a possible departure. Some even confessed to being surprised by the fans cursing the coach, even in the first half of the game. They only got some idea of ​​what was going on when they went down to the break.

We don’t know anything. It’s a surprise for us. – confessed midfielder Fabinho, on the way out.

Fabinho says Lisca did not speak to Sport’s cast about a possible departure: “It’s a surprise for us”

In the locker room, however, there was no conversation on the subject. The last face-to-face contact between the coach and the squad, by the way, took place after the match. There was no meeting with the squad after that, and the only conversation with Sport on Tuesday was with the board itself.

The players were taken by surprise. They discovered the developments through social networks, in addition to a meeting with the board – on Tuesday afternoon – in the CT.

Lisca said – on the night of the same day – that he heard about Santos’ search on Sunday, left the manager in charge and asked to only receive information after the game: “My idea was that not to disturb the Sport”.

Lisca says he paid the termination of his pocket and rebuts the president of Sport: “Poor”

See the latest information from Sport, which confirmed Lisca’s departure

“Unethical attitude”: the revolt of the board

Silence in the locker rooms crept over the football department and the presidency room. on Retiro Island. The directors say they were not aware of Santos’ search for Lisca.

The coach had commanded the team’s preparation and entered the field being questioned about the matter, reported in São Paulo moments before the kick-off. On the first question, Lisca deflected.

Lisca comments on possible interest from Santos in his hiring

The promise was for a statement after the game, but it didn’t conclusively happen. That’s because Lisca started the press conference reinforcing the condition of Sport’s coach and denied talks with Santos, but ended without guaranteeing his permanence at the club.

Lisca denies agreement with Santos, but does not guarantee permanence in Sport: “Today I was fired by the fans”

Lisca denies receiving proposal from Santos

On Tuesday, president and coach talked once again. Lisca missed training at CT, asked for his contract to be terminated and heard from Sport that he would not be released without paying the fine. He took the amount – of R$150 thousand – out of his own pocket.

Sport’s first official position on the case only came out almost 24 hours after Lisca’s first “cryptic interview”.

Statement by Sport’s president, Yuri Romão, on Lisca’s departure

Dissatisfied with the situation, president Yuri Romão confirmed Lisca’s departure, defended Sport’s fans and classified the coach’s stance as an “unethical attitude”.

– He should have the manliness to come to us and tell the truth, that he is missing the truth. Not only with me, not only with our board and institution, but also with our fans who embraced him so much. In terms of respect, manliness, ethics, he is on the other side of the fence. He jumped the fence.

Alambrado: relationship collapsed in 19 days

The fence mentioned by the president became a symbol of the relationship between Lisca and Sport. In 2014, the coach had climbed the grids of the Island as an opponent to celebrate a victory for Náutico over Leão. Ten years later, he arrived at Leão as an ally and returned to the fence – this time to celebrate the triumph for Sport, against Londrina.

“It took me 10 years to come here, but I arrived,” he said at the time.

Lisca arrived at Sport calling the crowd and debuted on Ilha do Retiro, precisely against Londrina, with the stadium full and tickets sold out. He bowed to the red-blacks and thanked the four sides of the stands. Two weeks later, the relationship collapsed.

The shouts that had been encouraging turned into curses as the news of Lisca’s possible departure spread throughout the stadium. The technician heard mercenary screams and was hit by a liquid (unidentified) thrown by a fan. On Tuesday, he said that after the episode he would leave the club even without a proposal.

In the end, there were four matches between Lisca and Sport. A journey that began under promises of identification, but ends in the opposite way. The reunion became unlikely.