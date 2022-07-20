R$6.6 million! Flamengo closes sale of base jewel to Serie A rival

Player had few opportunities in the main team of Rubro-Negro Carioca and signed until 2026 with a new club

O Flamengo continues its restructuring process. after selling William Arãohave confirmation of the output of Diego Ribas in December and the arrivals of Everton Chives and Arturo Vidalthere are more people saying goodbye to Gávea.

Its about Hugo Moura. The 24-year-old midfielder creates from the base of the Flamengowas on loan to Atletico-PR and, therefore, the team took advantage of a good discount to pay only R$ 6.6 million for 50% of the economic rights and sign a contract with the athlete until July 2026.

One of the trusted men of Felipe, Hugo Mourain the current season, has 26 games with the shirt of Ahtletico-PR, 24 as a starter, and two goals scored. Fur Flamengodespite being considered a gem, never had the opportunity to have a sequence of games.

“Here, I’ve been getting a lot of support. Support from the teacher Felipefrom players like Fernandinho, Pablo, Marcelo Cirino, Dede, Thiago Heleno. They have helped me a lot. They talk to me and advise me. They praise when they have to praise and correct me when they need to correct me. I am very happy to be in contact with them. Happy to have the opportunity to play alongside them,” said Hugo Moura.

“I hope to win titles here in Atletico-PR. Making a big story in a giant club like this. I’m also very grateful for the way I’ve been hugged by our fans since I arrived. And our fans can be sure that there will never be a lack of race on the pitch,” he added to the club’s official website.