R$600 Aid Brazil dates revealed: see when you will receive

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Who is beneficiary of Brazil aid have one more reason to celebrate. THE PEC of Goodness or Pec Kamikazewhich increases the value of social benefits and creates new aid for Brazilians, was approved by the National Congress and the schedule for the first payment in August has already been announced.

In the text, the value of the monthly installment paid to those approved was increased to BRL 600. The first installment will cover more than 18 million low-income families in August. It is important to pay attention to the rules of Auxílio Brasil so that you are not left out.

Aid Brazil complete calendar

The federal government has plans to eliminate the waiting list for the benefit by adding about 2 million people to the payroll. The group that is on hold is made up of families who are registered with CadÚnico, who comply with all the rules, but have not yet received the aid.

It is important to remember that, according to PEC (Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment), these changes will last until December 2022. After that time, the benefit amount will return to R$400. .

Day and Month of Payment / End of NIS

August 18: Final NIS 1;

August 19: Final NIS 2;

August 22: Final NIS 3;

August 23: Final NIS 4;

August 24: Final NIS 5;

August 25: Final NIS 6;

August 26: Final NIS 7;

August 29: Final NIS 8;

August 30: Final NIS 9;

August 31: Final NIS 0.

How does Aid Brazil work?

Auxílio Brasil is a Federal Government program to help families who are in need of financial assistance to survive. As per the requirements, beneficiaries need to be in poverty and extreme poverty. Or who are living with a pregnant woman or adolescents under the age of 17, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

