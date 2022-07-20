Rafa Kalimann posts photo and fan identifies hiatus hernia: ‘I was really worried’

the presenter Rafa Kalimann confirmed to fans that he has a hiatus hernia. The revelation was made by her on social media, on Monday (18), while talking to followers, who sent questions through Instagram.
In São Paulo for the celebrations of singer Luísa Sonza’s birthday, she had already returned from a trip to Africa because of the diagnosis of Malaria. Now, the influencer is doing well, but the other health problem worried her.
“I didn’t know what it was and I was really worried. According to the doctor, it’s a hernia yes”, she replied when asked about her hiatus hernia.
Hiatus hernia
According to scientific explanations, the hiatus hernia corresponds to a small structure formed when a portion of the stomach passes through a region called the esophageal hiatus. So far, Rafa revealed that the case is being followed up by the doctor.