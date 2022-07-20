Rafa Kalimann posts photo and fan identifies hiatus hernia: ‘I was really worried’

the presenter Rafa Kalimann confirmed to fans that he has a hiatus hernia. The revelation was made by her on social media, on Monday (18), while talking to followers, who sent questions through Instagram.

Subtitle: Rafa revealed that he discovered the hernia recently Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

In São Paulo for the celebrations of singer Luísa Sonza’s birthday, she had already returned from a trip to Africa because of the diagnosis of Malaria. Now, the influencer is doing well, but the other health problem worried her.

“I didn’t know what it was and I was really worried. According to the doctor, it’s a hernia yes”, she replied when asked about her hiatus hernia.

Hiatus hernia

According to scientific explanations, the hiatus hernia corresponds to a small structure formed when a portion of the stomach passes through a region called the esophageal hiatus. So far, Rafa revealed that the case is being followed up by the doctor.