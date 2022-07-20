Ramiro appears at the BID and is released to debut for Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Midfielder Ramiro had his name published in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Daily News Bulletin (BID) and is now released to debut for Corinthians. The player trains with the squad and is available to coach Vítor Pereira for the match against Coritiba, this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.

Signed in 2019, the player was on loan at Al-Wasl, but has been training with the rest of the squad for about two weeks. As he was on vacation, however, it is unlikely to be used right away.

Ramiro played 30 games during his season-long loan to Al Wasl. The midfielder scored two goals and contributed five assists in this period. For Corinthians, there are 106 matches, six goals and five assists. The athlete has a bond with Timão until the end of 2022.

In addition to him, attacking midfielder Mateus Vital is another Corinthians player who returned after a season on loan and will be available to the coaching staff as of this Wednesday’s game. Both join Bruno Méndez, already integrated since last month after a period with Internacional.

