Ray Fisher Responds to Snyder Cut Campaign Bot Use

The actor was quoted in a Rolling Stone article about the case

After an article published by rolling stone disclose that reports of investigations carried out by specialized companies pointed to the use of bots in the campaign for Snyder Cutthe actor Ray Fisher commented on the case on social media. Cyborg’s interpreter in the film criticized the journalist behind the report, Tatiana Siegelas well as stating that his team did not decline to comment, as the site’s article claims.

in your first tweet about the subject, Fisher he wrote:

“Exclusive: Shrink reporter (Tatiana Siegel) fails to overshadow digital release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ with skewed bombastic text – Warner Bros. regrets. Sources say the reporter is still hurt after having her lies exposed in 2021.”

Then the actor did another tweet citing the magazine and the journalist, in which he states that the text of the article was not correct in relation to the mention of him:

“Rolling Stone and Tatiana Siegel need to fix this article immediately! Neither I nor anyone on my team has EVER “refused to comment for Rolling Stone.” Furthermore, this type of reporting based on rumors is offensive, dangerous and deliberately avoids facts.”

The editor-in-chief of rolling stone, Noah Schachtmanshared parts of emails exchanged with Fisher’s team, in which Siegel says his sources said they believed the actor “worked with Zack Snyder to weaponize the SnyderCut fandom and it is said that you did this to help him get what he wanted from Warner Bros. How do you respond?”. In a second email, the journalist, without getting a response, checked again with the team, stating that she would have to say that he declined to comment if nothing was said.

According to Shachtman, this was part of several attempts to contact the actor. Fisher disputed this, saying that the image of the email in question cut off some of the text where the deadline for a reply had been changed. That’s because, originally, Siegel would have given them until 6 pm to respond, but in the second email he stated that the deadline was until 5 pm.

“Nice try, but you cut out the part of those emails where Tatiana Siegel changed the deadline to my team,” Fisher wrote on twitter. “Trying to turn half-emails into a ‘gotcha’ won’t get you anywhere, Noah Shachtman. Rolling Stone, please control your employees. This is shameful and amateurish.”

So much the actor as much as himself Snyder chose to continue to publicize the film’s digital release, which takes place today. So far, neither of them has commented further on the case.

This is not the first time that the director and his fans have been accused of using bots in your campaigns. Following Snyder’s victory in both of the audience’s chosen categories at this year’s Oscars, an article from the website The Wrap argued that this would have occurred with the help of fake automated accounts.

