Rayanne Morais, ex-Latino, was once Miss and participated in A Fazenda

Rayanne Morais was attacked by Latino and decided to expose the singer’s betrayals while they were still married – even saying that his children were conceived out of wedlock.

She, however, did not achieve fame due to her relationship with the singer. Rayanne has already been Miss Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, collects works in television, cinema and theater and has also participated in a reality show. Check out:

Miss

Born on July 31, 1988, in the mining town of Jeceaba, Rayanne started working as a model at age 14. In 2009, she won the title of Miss Minas Gerais after competing in some beauty contests in the state, also reaching a spot in Miss Brazil – in which she was runner-up.

In January 2012, she was elected Miss Rio de Janeiro. That year, she was among the ten semifinalists of Miss Brazil.

television career

Rayanne began her career in television while still balancing her life as a model. She debuted with a cameo in the series “Macho Man” (2010) and was also a stage assistant on the show “Esquenta” (2011), both on TV Globo.

On her resume, she carries works in soap operas such as “Insensato Coração” (2011), “Salve Jorge” (2013), “Os Dez Mandamentos” (2016), “Belaventura” (2017) and “Topíssima” (2019).

“The farm”

The actress and model was the 13th eliminated from “A Fazenda 8” (2015) — taking the worst in the dispute with Ana Paula Minerato. She started her participation in the reality show of Record TV saying that she would miss the rural climate, since she was raised in the countryside and lived on farms during her childhood.

From the first days of socializing on the show, she had a lightning rapprochement with fellow actor Douglas Sampaio.

weddings

Rayanne was married to Latino. The two made their union official in March 2014 — at a lavish party at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro — and broke up the following year. At the time, they even released a statement about the separation, but did not tell the reason for the breakup.

Back in July 2016, Rayanne and Douglas Sampaio were married in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who met on the reality show “A Fazenda 8”, received the blessings of the alliance by a pastor and announced the news with a photo on social networks.

In the same year, however, she disclosed that the two were no longer together.