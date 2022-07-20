Rayanne Morais reveals that the children she had with Latino are the result of the singer’s betrayal

Rayanne Morais reverberated on Instagram when criticizing her ex-husband, the Latin singer. The fight started when the businesswoman Sylvia Goulart published to say that Victor Pecorarothe actress’ new boyfriend, cheated on his ex-wife Renata Muller to start a relationship with Rayanne.

“I learned everything, it was betrayal really, people. How evil this ex-Latinete, ends up with homes and happy people”, said Sylvia. Partially quoted in the comment, Latino left several emojis with a vomit face to express himself about the situation.

Read too

Soon, Rayanne countered the criticism of her ex, with whom she was between 2011 and 2015. “She will take care of her children Matheus and Valentina, who are the fruits of her betrayal with me. In fact, that was the reason for the separation. exact, otherwise I could invent another one of your lies. Bad character”, he wrote.

Asking not to be confused with her ex-husband, Rayanne recalled that Valentina, the result of her relationship with lawyer Glaucia Deneno, and Matheus, with model Jaqueline Blandy, were conceived while she was still married with the singer.

Latino did not comment on the ex’s comments until the last update of this article.