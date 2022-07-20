Real suffers the impact of commodity prices again and may change the dynamics of exporters’ margins

Brazil has always been an important exporter of commodities. Iron ore, oil, soy and cellulose are some of the main productions in the country and have, for a long time, played a major role in the performance of the local economy, with their prices helping to define the value of the real against other currencies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this dynamic was interrupted – although it is now apparently gaining traction again.

phases of boom of commodities are usually positive for the Brazilian currency, the real, as well as for the assets of the different segments, with the inflow of more foreign funds into the country. Due to the fact that the country exports these products a lot, it is normal when there is an appreciation of the prices of these goods for the trade balance to become more positive, in addition to having a financial flow for the actions of the sector.

This is not what has been seen, however, in recent years. The price of commodities in 2020 and 2021 advanced, but the Brazilian currency did not fully follow.

In late February and early March, when commodity prices exploded because of the Ukraine war, the real went to its 2022 highs, benefiting from higher prices for products such as grains and metals. Now that commodities retreat with the prospect of slower growth in the global economy, the correlation has also appeared and may be gaining strength.

Last Tuesday, for example, the contract price for a barrel of Brent crude for September rose 1.03% to $107.36. Already the dollar contract for August retreated 0.54%, to R$ 5.428.

And there are some explanations for why this relationship broke up and, for now, is being resumed.

“The correlation between real and commodities weakened after Covid-19. Before that, the performances of the two were very close”, comments José Raymundo de Faria Júnior, partner at Wagner Investimentos. “They distanced themselves, most likely, because Brazil entered a scenario of very low interest rates”.

At the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, a ton of iron ore with 62% purity was traded in China at US$ 87.10 a ton. The same amount reached almost $220 at its peak in August 2021, and now, as of Tuesday (19), it is at $106.69.

The dollar in March 2020 was trading at R$4.50, last August it was close to R$5.30 and today it is worth R$5.38.

“As soon as commodities started to rise, with the weakening of Covid-19, our currency did not follow, it was left behind”, says Faria Junior. “What’s making a difference now, in the first place, are not commodities. If they were the main reason for the exchange rate variation, it would not be so depreciated”.

Between 2020 and 2021, for Faria Júnior, what happened was that other variables that interfere with the strength of the real gained prominence, taking the place of the weight of commodities.

In the period, the Brazilian Central Bank dropped the Selic rate to its lowest level in history and, at the same time, the Federal Government took initiatives considered fiscally irresponsible. The chance of Brazil not paying its bills has increased and the risk premium for investing here has decreased.

“The correlation between real and commodities has periods, you can’t say it broke. It continues to exist, but weakened. I attribute more, however, to the fiscal part. If you remember, last year, at some point, we started to discuss precatories, changes in the ceiling”, contextualizes Adauto Lima, chief economist at Western Asset.

Correlation between real and commodities, however, regains strength

If the real did not follow the uptrend of commodities in 2020 and 2021, analysts point out that they see signs that it is following the downward trend seen in recent weeks.

At the beginning of April, the ton of iron ore was traded at US$ 161 and the dollar was at R$ 4.66. Since then, the ore has fallen by something close to 33% and the US currency has risen by 15%. Oil fluctuated in the same range, hit a peak of US$ 122 in June and returned to the US$ 107 seen at the beginning of the period.

It is not possible to say that commodities were solely responsible for the recent depreciation of the real. Other factors such as the approval of the Aid PEC and the strengthening of the dollar in the world are also responsible for the decline. But if when non-manufactured products were rising the real was indifferent to their performance, apparently they are helping to push downwards.

“The commodity variable never ceased to be part of the real price, but other factors canceled out the appreciation. More recently, however, commodities returned part of the highs and the real suffered as a result,” says Lima. “At that point, it was no longer so much the question of interest, which in Brazil is much higher. It is possible, however, to talk about the fiscal risk that is present in the domestic scenario”.

In any case, the real has been suffering more on days when commodities show sharper declines – and also showing highs when they rise. Last week, for example, the day when oil dropped more than 7% and iron ore 5% was marked by the dollar’s biggest rise of the week, at 1.30%.

“The fear of low economic growth, seen in recent weeks, brings down commodities due to the fear of lower demand and also generates a movement of risk off in the market”, say specialists Rodrigo Jafet and Ubirajara Silva, from Galápagos Capital. “There is now a combination of factors bringing down the real”.

Although it is difficult to define that only the depreciation of commodities put pressure on the real, the return of Brazilian interest rates to historical levels after a period of falling interest rates, for managers, is part of the reason that strengthened the correlation of the Brazilian currency with non-Brazilian products. manufactured.

The prospect that the world economy will stall or regress in 2022 brings down commodity prices. Lower growth leads to lower consumption of goods such as ore and oil. All this tends to hamper the flow of capital into Brazil.

Furthermore, the same view of recession tends to make investors withdraw capital from emerging countries and bring flow to the United States, with the search for safety.

Companies in the sector may face new dynamics

If the real returns to walk alongside the price of commodities, it is possible that the capital market will treat the shares of the sector differently from what has been seen in the last two years.

A retreat in the real since the beginning of the pandemic did not necessarily mean a fall in commodities. It was possible for the real to lose strength and commodities to rise, a movement that was doubly positive for exporting companies.

Brazilian commodity companies produce in reais and sell mostly in dollars. In the case of a devaluation of the Brazilian currency, they, in the old dynamics, tended to have lower expenses and higher gains.

If the real really starts to follow commodities more closely now, however, it is expected that in a scenario of decline in the Brazilian currency, despite the drop in costs, they will also have their revenue depreciated, due to the lower value achieved by the products they sell.

“We cannot evaluate, in this scenario, only Brazil. When the real depreciates on its own, it tends to be positive for commodity companies. In 2016, for example, the world was growing and Brazil was in bad shape because of the political scenario. The rise in the dollar at this moment was only positive for commodity companies”, recall the Galapagos specialists.

During the pandemic, commodity companies several times saw their margins boosted at both ends: by the higher value of products (both by the price of commodities and by the exchange rate) and by the lower costs for producing in reais.

At the present time, if the real really does come back together with commodities, a different dynamic can be traced.

“Maintaining margins with the fall in commodities, and consequently the real, is an uncertain dynamic, it is not possible to determine how it will be”, commented Jafet e Silva. “It will depend on each company and their cost structure. You have to see what percentage in real cost each one has, the dollar cost and how much the currencies and commodities vary”.

For them, however, the scenario of falling commodities, despite the real’s decline, tends to be negative for exporters. “The drop in revenue is usually greater than the drop in cost. That’s why the shares of these companies fall when commodities fall”, they add.

For Galápagos experts, in a hypothetical scenario in which commodities fall on a one-to-one scale with the real, the impact would be small. “But as the commodity falls are linked to the fear of recession or lower growth, in addition to the price of the commodity, what the market prices is also a possible drop in sales volume”, explain the Galapagos analysts. “Today we have the dollar appreciating in Brazil, but there is concern about global growth. This will not only be a positive thing for exporting companies”, they conclude.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related