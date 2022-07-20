Red Dead Redemption 2 and more hits are on sale at the Xbox store – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

The so-called “Mega Game Promotion” is in full swing on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles. With it, renowned titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Red Dead Redemption 2 and much of the franchise Assassin’s Creed are discounted from 50%. Other games show up with smaller promotions, but they are worth the attention.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image: Handout / Rockstar Games)

If you haven’t played the Wild West adventure developed by Rockstar Games, then now could be a good opportunity. In the Xbox store offer list, Red Dead Redemption 2 is priced at R$99.98 in its base version, a 60% discount.

In addition to offering dozens of hours of gameplay, the immersion in its narrative and beautiful graphics guarantee a very unique experience in the open world game.

For those who prefer something shorter, but with a lot of action, Call of Duty: Vanguard, the most recent venture of the famous franchise, has a 50% discount. That is, it is priced at R$ 139.50. Whether enjoying the varied and interesting campaign or just wanting to participate in the multiplayer, the game brings great quality.

Now, if what you want is to make your money count with more than one game, then it’s worth checking out the package Arkane: 20th Anniversary Collection. It includes four games: the definitive edition of dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and price. It costs BRL 119.23, a 70% discount

challenge and narrative

Of course, I cannot pass up the promotion of the sensational Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice from FromSoftware. Possibly the most different “soulslike” of the company. Thus, the player assumes the role of a disfigured warrior seeking revenge.

From there, he faces several incredible enemies and bosses, all offering a high level of difficulty in his battles. Because of its 50% discount, the game is priced at R$99.50. A great option for those who enjoy ninja games.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for immersion in the story, maybe it’s time to give some titles in the series a chance. Assassin’s Creed from Ubisoft.

odyssey is 80% off your Gold Editioncharging R$ 55.80. originswhich is on Game Pass, costs R$ 45.80 in its Deluxe Edition. If you prefer something more traditional in the franchise, syndicate It has a 75% discount, costing R$ 39.99. Other works by the publisher have cuts from 60%.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image: Disclosure/FromSoftware/Activision)

Discounts selected by Tecnoblog

Title Discount Discount price Red Dead Redemption 2 60% BRL 99.98 GTA: The Trilogy – The Definition Edition 35% BRL 194.93 Rainbow Six: Extraction 50% BRL 119.97 Call of Duty: Vanguard 50% BRL 139.50 Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins 30% BRL 209.96 The Quarry 33% BRL 234.43 battlefield 2042 50% BRL 149.50 Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection 70% BRL 119.23 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 50% BRL 99.50 Far Cry 6 – Deluxe Edition 60% BRL 135.98 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong 50% BRL 111.22 MLB The Show 22 50% BRL 149.97 borderlands 3 75% BRL 62.50 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 75% BRL 62.50 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition 80% BRL 55.80 Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition 80% BRL 45.80 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition 75% BRL 39.99 Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle 60% BRL 59.98 Castlevania Advance Collection 33% BRL 66.33 Doom Eternal Standard Edition 60% BRL 79.98

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.