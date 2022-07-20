Reporter confuses name of Christiane Pelajo and presenter “takes revenge”

Christiane Pelajo went through a tight skirt live with reporter Daniella Dias, this Tuesday (7/19), on the paid channel GloboNews. The journalist, who covered the police operation against rapper Filipe Ret, called the presenter by the name of her colleague, Leilane Neubarth, and in response she also had her name changed on the air.
The reporter’s confusion is completely understandable. Who called her on the Conection GloboNews was Leilane, directly from Rio de Janeiro. Daniella Dias, upon finishing her participation, returned the transmission to the studio, not knowing that the presenter of the time was Pelajo.
0
“Leilane”, said the reporter to Christiane, who is in São Paulo and also got her colleague’s name wrong.
“I’ll take it this way, Camila. Thank you, see, for your information and good work to you out there, ok? It’s Daniella actually, sorry. Thank you, Daniella,” she replied, correcting herself in the aftermath.
Pelajo’s faux pas, however, was interpreted by viewers as “purposeful” or as “revenge” for the first mistake. Check out the backlash:
