Revenue opens this week to consult the 3rd batch of IRPF refund

Starting next Friday (22), it is now possible to consult the 3rd batch of the Income Tax refund, which will be paid this month

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Although the Internal Revenue Service has not yet officially announced the opening date for the consultation of the 3rd batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF), traditionally it starts a week before the transfer. Therefore, from next Friday (22) it will be possible to consult the lot that will be paid this month.

According to the Revenue, approximately 7.63 million Brazilians were covered in the first two batches alone.

Thus, the 3rd batch of the refund will be paid on July 29.

The consultation is usually released on the Federal Revenue website or on the e-CAC Portal from 10 am.

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

The refund schedule follows the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

How to check the refund?

To check if the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

payments

Payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. This year taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, telephone special exclusive for people with hearing impairment.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com