Rio records 81 active cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox – Publicity

monkey poxDisclosure

Published 07/19/2022 16:16

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed, this Tuesday (19), 81 active cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state of Rio de Janeiro. There are 71 in Metropolitan Region I and eight in Metropolitan Region II, one in the Lagos Region and one in the Northwest). In addition, 21 are still under investigation and 70 were discarded.

The secretariat points out that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the animals are not related to the current outbreak. Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio reported that all confirmed cases, so far, present good clinical evolution. According to the Ministry of Health, symptoms disappear within a few weeks in most cases. However, serious cases and deaths are possible.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or with secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.