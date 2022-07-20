Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss vie for UK prime minister | World

The final race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be between former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The decision by the finalists took place this Wednesday (20) when the party’s parliamentarians held the fifth round of voting. Sunak received 137 votes and Truss had 113. With that, the Minister of International Trade, Penny Mordaunt is out of the race for being the least voted, with 105 votes. (See how the election works at the end of this report)

Rishi Sunak maintained his lead throughout the first phase of the election process, but a poll by YouGov and published by the news website Sky News shows that he would lose in the second phase, when all party members vote.

The poll was done before the finalists were defined and pointed out that he would lose to Liz Truss as well as Penny Mordaunt or Kemi Badenoch, the last to leave the dispute.

Sunak and Truss have presented policy proposals to try to give their campaigns a boost, seeking to shift the focus away from promises of tax cuts, at a time when the UK’s weakening economy has left people with the biggest squeeze on their finances for decades.

The two have made a point of bolstering their right-wing credentials in seeking support from members of the party, which, according to a 2020 survey, tends to be older, male, southern English and a supporter of Brexit.

Now, in the last step, approximately 200,000 members will vote by mail. The final result is scheduled for September 5 and the new party leader will automatically become prime minister.

2 of 2 Foreign Secretary Liz Truss campaigning for the post of UK Prime Minister — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the campaign for the post of UK Prime Minister (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Sunak, 42, rose to prominence after becoming head of the Treasury in 2020, handing out billions of pounds to help businesses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

But he has faced criticism for not doing enough to alleviate the growing cost-of-living crisis. His popularity also plummeted after he was fined by police for attending one of the parties during the pandemic lockdown in Downing Street.

Truss, 46, took over the high-profile Cabinet post in September after serving as trade minister. She is also the UK’s top negotiator with the EU on post-Brexit issues.

Truss, who is popular with many conservatives, said he wants to cut taxes “from day one” and reverse an income tax hike.

How does the election of the prime minister work?

The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of prime minister of the United Kingdom.

There are several rounds of voting between conservative deputies. In each of them, the less voted ones are eliminated from the dispute. When only two candidates remain, all party members, which number around 200,000 people, can participate in the selection and votes are sent by post.

The dates are set by a group called the 1922 Committee. According to the committee’s chairman, Graham Brady, the timeline for setting the replacement after Boris Johnson’s resignation looked like this:

12th of July: Candidates were officially nominated on this day. They must have the support of at least 20 other deputies to participate in the dispute.

Candidates were officially nominated on this day. They must have the support of at least 20 other deputies to participate in the dispute. July 13th to 21st: Initial rounds of election. Conservative Party MPs vote for their candidates. The least voted were eliminated until only two contestants remained.

Initial rounds of election. Conservative Party MPs vote for their candidates. The least voted were eliminated until only two contestants remained. July 21: The British parliament goes into recess.

The British parliament goes into recess. July to September: Voting continues by mail between the final two candidates. At this stage, all party members can vote.

Voting continues by mail between the final two candidates. At this stage, all party members can vote. September 5th: The winner of the contest is announced, who will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the new British Prime Minister.

The video and podcast below explain the scandals that led to Boris Johnson’s resignation: