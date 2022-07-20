Roberto Carlos pronounces on voting in the 2022 elections

Roberto Carlos will maintain his tradition and will not reveal who he will vote for in this year’s presidential elections. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, he denied that he was approached by Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) team to declare support for the reelection candidate.

“This story of saying that someone contacted me is a lie. Nobody got in touch. I continue to vote, as I always did. And I’ve always kept my vote a secret. So that will remain,” said the singer.

Rumors that Bolsonaro had contacted Roberto Carlos emerged after Anitta declared support for former president and candidate for office Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Last week, Roberto was involved in a controversy because of a show in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, the singer ordered a fan to shut up while singing the song How Great is My Love for You.

According to the singer’s advice, at the end of the song Calvagada, about 60 fans got up and went to the front of the stage, shouting “I love you”, “marry me” and “give me a rose”, which encouraged other people who were far from the stage doing the same.

Also to the newspaper O Globo, the singer’s advisor stated that he saw the situation as “an atypical thing” and did not care about the repercussion of videos that circulated on the web.

