Roma announce the signing of attacking midfielder Dybala | italian football

Roma announced on Wednesday morning the signing of attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala. The 28-year-old Argentine player has signed a three-year contract with the Italian club, until June 2025. There is an option for an additional year of contract. He will wear shirt 21.
— The determination and speed that the club showed to sign me made the difference. I am joining a growing team, a solid club with a coach, José Mourinho, who is a privilege to work alongside.”
In the publication in which they celebrated the signing of Dybala, Roma published along with a video of the player’s arrival photos of missing children. The proposal is to help find these minors around the world.
The attacking midfielder then closes with the third Italian club of his career. He has three seasons under his belt at Palermo and seven at Juventus. Last year, Dybala played 39 games for Juve, scored 15 goals and provided six assists.
Roma announced the signing of striker Paulo Dybala – Photo: Disclosure / Roma AS
He is already with the squad in Portugal, for pre-season commitments. On Tuesday night, the Argentine watched the friendly against Sporting, in Algarve (3-2 defeat).
Dybala watched the friendly between Roma and Sporting Lisbon and took pictures with fans – Photo: Getty Images
Coach José Mourinho, a key factor in the deal, invited the player to expand the Roma project, which ended last season champions in the Conference League.